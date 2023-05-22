Read: E. Jean Carroll seeks fresh damages from Trump after CNN town hall

E. Jean Carroll in New York City in April after giving testimony against former President Trump. Photo: Luiz C. Ribeiro for NY Daily News via Getty Images

Writer E. Jean Carroll sought to amend a defamation lawsuit against former President Trump on Monday to include further damages over remarks he made about her during a CNN town hall event earlier this month.

Driving the news: During the town hall event, Trump ridiculed Carroll and a jury's decision to hold him liable for sexual abuse and defamation and to award the writer $5 million in damages in her previous civil lawsuit against him.

Trump, who is running for president again in 2024, called Carroll a "whack job" and called her allegations "fake" and "made up" during the event.

Of note: The former president filed an appeal against the jury's verdict earlier this month and has denied Carroll's accusation that he sexually assaulted her in a dressing room of New York's Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s.

What they're saying: Representatives for Carroll in a letter to the judge overseeing the case accused Trump of "repeating on CNN the statements" the jury found to be defamatory.

"Trump's defamatory statements post-verdict show the depth of his malice toward Carroll since it is hard to imagine defamatory conduct that could possibly be more motivated by hatred, ill will or spite," her lawyers said in a court filing.

"This conduct supports a very substantial punitive damages award."

Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

The big picture: The amendment Carroll is seeking is to a previous defamation lawsuit she filed in 2019 in response to Trump denying her accusation.

In the lawsuit, Trump attempted to delay proceedings by arguing that he can't be sued because he made the statements at issue while he was president, though he did sit for a deposition in the case in October 2022.

The case is before District Judge Lewis Kaplan, the same judge that oversaw the trial over Carroll's civil suit that she won against Trump.

Flashback: In its findings earlier this month, the jury did not determine earlier whether Trump raped Carroll, as she alleged, but it did find that he sexually assaulted her in the dressing room.

It also found that Trump defamed Carroll when he called her allegations "a complete con job" and "a Hoax and a lie" in 2022.

Read the court filings:

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.