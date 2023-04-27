Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson at a November event in Hollywood, Florida. Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Tucker Carlson has issued his first statement since being fired by Fox News.

What he's saying: Carlson said in a brief video message posted to Twitter that "true things prevail."

He said that one of the first things he realized "when you step outside the noise for a few days is how many genuinely nice people there are" in the U.S. before going on to rail against "how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are."

Worth noting: Although he didn't directly address Fox News and his firing, Carlson said that "current orthodoxies won’t last" as he accused "both political parties and their donors" of colluding to shut down conversation.

He accused "the people in charge" of being "hysterical and aggressive," and afraid.

"When honest people say what’s true, calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful," Carlson added.

"At the same time, the liars, who have been trying to silence them, shrink and they become weaker. That's the iron law of the universe. True things prevail. Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren’t many places left, but there are some. And that’s enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope. See you soon."

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.