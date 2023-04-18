Fox News reaches 11th hour settlement with Dominion

Fox News settled with Dominion Voting Systems on Tuesday in what would have been a historic defamation trial in a Delaware court.

Why it matters: The 11th-hour settlement protects Fox executives from having to possibly testify in court about their role in the network's airing of 2020 election lies.

Details: "The parties have resolved their case," Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis said to the jury.

Speaking to the lawyers and the jurors, Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis said, "I've been on bench since 2010, I think this is the best lawyering I've had, ever ...I would proud to be your judge in the future."

Be smart: For Fox, a settlement "would mean setting a precedent of paying when sued for defamation, which would be a bad precedent for them," said Shan Wu, a criminal defense attorney,

Fox faces several other defamation lawsuits, most notably a $2.7 billion case brought by election technology company Smartmatic.

Catch up quick: Legal experts believed that Fox would have faced an uphill battle in court, given how unusually strong Dominion's case was.

The judge overseeing the trial had already ruled that Fox News made false statements before the trial even started.

Be smart: A settlement prevents Fox from having to face even more potentially incrementing and embarrassing evidence from being made public during a trial.

What to watch: It's unclear at this time how much Fox settled for. To-date, the largest media defamation settlement in history was ABC News' $177 million pink slime settlement in 2017.

Bottom line: "Dominion Voting Systems seems to want its reputation restored as well as large monetary damages, so any settlement would need to satisfy both these concerns in order to reach agreement," said University of Tennessee journalism professor Stuart Brotman.