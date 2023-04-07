Trump's arraignment is now a campaign video

Former President Trump released a dramatic campaign video on Friday, featuring footage of his widely watched arrest this week over hush money payments and again cast himself as a victim of investigators.

Driving the news: In the 56-second ad, posted to Donald Trump Jr.'s Twitter page and emailed to supporters by the campaign, sleek footage of the former president traveling to court is played over cinematic music and Trump's voiceover.

Trump, who is under multiple serious investigations related to the 2020 election, also basely accused the "radical left" of using law enforcement to interfere with elections.

The big picture: It's not the first time the Trump camp has used his arraignment to advertise and fundraise for the former president's 2024 campaign.

On the day of his arrest, the campaign launched a t-shirt with a fake mug shot of Trump, with the phrase "NOT GUILTY" below it.

Following his court appearance earlier this week, Trump said he'd raised over $10 million since news of the indictment broke.

Details: The video is narrated by pundits criticizing the Manhattan D.A.'s investigation, calling it "small minded" and "a persecution disguised as a prosecution."

"The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it," Trump says in the clip.

The Trump campaign did not respond to Axios' question if the ad would air on TV.

Sophia Cai contributed to this report.