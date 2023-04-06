Dems see bipartisan promise in McCarthy's Taiwan meeting

House Democrats who attended a GOP-led meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen believe it bodes well for the possibility of bipartisan work in the coming months.

Why it matters: It's a rare moment of cross-party praise for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as he prepares for efforts to fund the government, avert default on U.S. debt and potentially provide more aid to Ukraine.

China policy has been one of the few areas in which lawmakers have been able to come together in a House otherwise dominated by partisan fights, Axios' Sophia Cai reported.

Driving the news: Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who rarely has a kind word to say about her successor, lauded the meeting in a statement on Wednesday.

“Today’s meeting between President Tsai of Taiwan and Speaker McCarthy is to be commended for its leadership, its bipartisan participation and its distinguished and historic venue," she said.

By the numbers: In addition to 10 House Republicans, a half dozen Democrats joined McCarthy on the CODEL, including House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.).

“There are plenty of ways in which Speaker McCarthy has been an incredibly partisan member of Congress, Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) told Axios, but the CODEL represents "a genuine effort at bringing Democrats and Republicans together, especially on foreign policy.”

Moulton applauded McCarthy's choice to "not take the bait to attack the administration or Democrats" when answering questions at a press conference after the meeting: "He deserves credit for that.”

"It was very responsible leadership," said Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) – like Moulton, a China select committee member who joined the CODEL.

Between the lines: Both Moulton and Stevens told Axios they got a chance to interact with colleagues across the aisle and that there was no shortage of camaraderie.

"Everything has been really collegial," said Stevens, "I think it's encouraging to the bipartisan work of the [China select] committee ... and things like industrial policy."

“It really was bipartisan, not just at the press conference but behind the scenes as well," said Moulton.

Tangent: Moulton said he was one of those lawmakers who received a warning from the Chinese embassy in D.C. not to meet with Tsai Ing-wen.

“This is standard playbook. The Chinese Communist Party is all about intimidation and coercion," he said.

What caught our eye: The morning of the meeting, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) released a statement about meeting with Ing-wen in New York the week earlier.

The big picture: Even as they spar publicly, McCarthy is meeting with Jeffries regularly off the House floor – including when McCarthy took the divisive step of removing two Democrats from the House Intelligence Committee.