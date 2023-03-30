House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Thursday that House Republicans are prepared to try to raise the debt limit on their own if President Biden doesn't return to the negotiating table.

Why it matters: It marks a strategy shift by the House speaker as Biden demands Republicans present a budget plan before he engages in talks – which they appear strongly disinclined to do.

Driving the news: During a Q&A with reporters at the Capitol on Thursday, McCarthy said his conference is "very close" to an agreement on spending cuts to tie to a debt ceiling hike, adding: "If the president doesn't act, we will."

"We have been reasonable, responsible, asked to sit down with the president for months ... I don't know what more I can do," McCarthy said.

Details: McCarthy cited proposals he made in a letter to Biden on Tuesday requesting a meeting as examples of spending cuts that could be tied to a debt ceiling measure.

They include clawing back unspent COVID aid, work requirements for welfare programs and Republicans' bill to cut down environmental requirements for energy projects.

Reality check: With a five-vote margin in the House and Democrats controlling the Senate and White House, it will be exceedingly difficult for House Republicans' debt ceiling legislation to become law.