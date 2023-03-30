Axios Pro Exclusive Content

House narrowly passes GOP energy bill

Jael Holzman
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise

Majority Leader Steve Scalise discusses H.R. 1 earlier this week. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The House passed the GOP energy package, scoring what amounts to a messaging win for Republicans ahead of bicameral permit bill talks.

Why it matters: The bill's headed for the Senate trash bin — but certain provisions may be revived in other bills as Sen. Joe Manchin and other lawmakers press for comprehensive changes to conservation laws.

Driving the news: The House passed H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act, by the margin of 225-204.

  • The bill would expand the number of projects eligible for fast-tracked NEPA reviews and limit lawsuits against individual project permits.

Four Democrats voted yes on the environmental statute overhaul, including Henry Cuellar, Vincente Gonzalez and Jared Golden.

  • Only one Republican, Brian Fitzpatrick, joined most Democrats in opposition.

Between the lines: This was the easy part for the permit-hungry GOP.

  • With action moving to the Senate, we'll have a deep dive into the upper chamber's thinking and H.R. 1 amendments in this afternoon's newsletter.
