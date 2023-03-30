House narrowly passes GOP energy bill
The House passed the GOP energy package, scoring what amounts to a messaging win for Republicans ahead of bicameral permit bill talks.
Why it matters: The bill's headed for the Senate trash bin — but certain provisions may be revived in other bills as Sen. Joe Manchin and other lawmakers press for comprehensive changes to conservation laws.
Driving the news: The House passed H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act, by the margin of 225-204.
- The bill would expand the number of projects eligible for fast-tracked NEPA reviews and limit lawsuits against individual project permits.
Four Democrats voted yes on the environmental statute overhaul, including Henry Cuellar, Vincente Gonzalez and Jared Golden.
- Only one Republican, Brian Fitzpatrick, joined most Democrats in opposition.
Between the lines: This was the easy part for the permit-hungry GOP.
- With action moving to the Senate, we'll have a deep dive into the upper chamber's thinking and H.R. 1 amendments in this afternoon's newsletter.