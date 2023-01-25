House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday formally removed Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) from the House Intelligence Committee.

Why it matters: It's a controversial move opposed even by some of McCarthy's caucus members and a stark escalation of an ongoing tit-for-tat with Democrats over committee assignments.

McCarthy vowed revenge after Democrats and a handful of Republicans voted to remove Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) from their committees in 2021.

McCarthy's move comes despite opposition from some House Republicans.

Driving the news: McCarthy announced the move in response to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries' (D-N.Y.) letter over the weekend pressing for Schiff and Swalwell to be kept in their seats.

"I appreciate the loyalty you have to your Democrat colleagues. ... But I cannot put partisan loyalty ahead of national security," McCarthy wrote.

"As such ... I am hereby rejecting the appointments of Representative Adam Schiff and Representative Eric Swalwell to serve on the Intelligence Committee."

The backdrop: McCarthy told reporters during a press conference on Tuesday that he would forge ahead with removing the two lawmakers over Swalwell's association with a Chinese spy and Schiff's promotion of the Steele dossier.

What's next: McCarthy is expected to hold a floor vote on kicking Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) off the Foreign Affairs Committee, though that could face opposition from his own party.

Reps. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) and Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) have both said they oppose kicking Democrats off their committees.

The other side: Schiff, Swalwell and Omar said in a statement that McCarthy "capitulated to the right wing of his caucus" and "struck a corrupt bargain in his desperate, and nearly failed, attempt to win" the Speakership.

"Despite these efforts, McCarthy won’t be successful. We will continue to speak out against extremism and doggedly defend our democracy."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with the statement from Reps. Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell and Ilhan Omar.