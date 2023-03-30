Congress enters 'dangerous' territory as Trump indicted

Members of Congress reacted to news of former President Trump's indictment by a Manhattan grand jury with a mixture of shock, outrage, fear, uncertainty and celebration.

Why it matters: It's the first time in U.S. history a former president has been indicted — a shock to the 2024 election and a move likely to harden pro- and anti-Trump sentiments well beyond Washington.

What they're saying: Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), channeling concerns of lawmakers about potential violence in response to the indictment, told Axios: "Going to be dangerous days ahead."

"No one in this country is above the law — including former President Trump," progressive Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) said in a statement, calling for a measure to "ensure Trump is banned from running for any public office."

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), a vocal Trump foe and former House Intelligence Committee chair, said in a statement that "this step, while unprecedented, is also deeply and fundamentally necessary to preserve the rule of law."

The other side: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the Trump-backing chair of the Judiciary Committee who has been running point on an investigation into Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, had a one word response: "Outrageous."