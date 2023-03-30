Congress enters 'dangerous' territory as Trump indicted
Members of Congress reacted to news of former President Trump's indictment by a Manhattan grand jury with a mixture of shock, outrage, fear, uncertainty and celebration.
Why it matters: It's the first time in U.S. history a former president has been indicted — a shock to the 2024 election and a move likely to harden pro- and anti-Trump sentiments well beyond Washington.
What they're saying: Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), channeling concerns of lawmakers about potential violence in response to the indictment, told Axios: "Going to be dangerous days ahead."
- "No one in this country is above the law — including former President Trump," progressive Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) said in a statement, calling for a measure to "ensure Trump is banned from running for any public office."
- Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), a vocal Trump foe and former House Intelligence Committee chair, said in a statement that "this step, while unprecedented, is also deeply and fundamentally necessary to preserve the rule of law."
The other side: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the Trump-backing chair of the Judiciary Committee who has been running point on an investigation into Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, had a one word response: "Outrageous."
- “Alvin Bragg just single-handedly secured Donald Trump the 2024 presidential election," conservative Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas), a member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Axios.
- Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), a more establishment-minded Republican, said the indictment "doesn't pass the smell test" and said Congress has "every right" to investigate the Manhattan DA's decision-making.
- Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.), another conservative, said the indictment is "clearly an attempt to intimidate President Trump and influence the upcoming 2024 elections."