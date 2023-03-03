Amazon pauses construction on second HQ in Virginia

Amazon is pausing construction on its sprawling second headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, the company confirmed to Axios on Friday.

The big picture: The stoppage comes as the tech giant has announced sweeping job cuts in the wake of slowdowns in consumer and corporate spending.

Bloomberg first reported the news of the construction pause.

Details: The timeline of the pause is still being determined, but an Amazon spokesperson said the company expects to start pre-construction work later this year and open the first phase of the second headquarters, Met Park, in June.

"We’ve decided to shift the groundbreaking of PenPlace (the second phase of HQ2) out a bit," per John Schoettler, vice president of GREF at Amazon.

The spokesperson said the company's long-term intention and commitment, including its anticipated 25,000 corporate and tech jobs connected to the second HQ, remain unchanged

It's hired more than 8,000 employees for the Met Park campus, the spokesperson said.

Beyond job cuts, Amazon in November announced a hiring pause for its corporate workforce.

