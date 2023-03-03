Skip to main content
Amazon pauses construction on second HQ in Virginia

Jacob Knutson
Photo: NBBJ

Amazon is pausing construction on its sprawling second headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, the company confirmed to Axios on Friday.

The big picture: The stoppage comes as the tech giant has announced sweeping job cuts in the wake of slowdowns in consumer and corporate spending.

  • Bloomberg first reported the news of the construction pause.

Details: The timeline of the pause is still being determined, but an Amazon spokesperson said the company expects to start pre-construction work later this year and open the first phase of the second headquarters, Met Park, in June.

  • "We’ve decided to shift the groundbreaking of PenPlace (the second phase of HQ2) out a bit," per John Schoettler, vice president of GREF at Amazon.
  • The spokesperson said the company's long-term intention and commitment, including its anticipated 25,000 corporate and tech jobs connected to the second HQ, remain unchanged
  • It's hired more than 8,000 employees for the Met Park campus, the spokesperson said.

Beyond job cuts, Amazon in November announced a hiring pause for its corporate workforce.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for additional details.

