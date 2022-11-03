Amazon will pause "new incremental hires" for its corporate workforce in response to the economy being "in an uncertain place," the company said Wednesday in a memo.

Why it matters: The news comes after the company announced last month it would freeze corporate hiring in its retail business for the rest of the year, per the New York Times.

What they're saying: "In light of how many people we have hired in the last few years," leadership "decided this week to pause on new incremental hires in our corporate workforce," Beth Galetti, Amazon's senior vice president of people experience and technology, said in the memo.

The team expects to keep the freeze in place for the next few months and adjust depending on the state of the economy and the business, per Galetti.

