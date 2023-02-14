Michigan State University students are led to a safe area during an active shooter situation on campus in Lansing, Michigan, on Monday night. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Michigan State University police were searching for the suspect of a shooting in at least two locations around the school's East Lansing campus on Monday night.

The latest: The shooting has left three people dead and five others have hospitalized, campus police tweeted just before midnight.

Photo: Michigan State University police/Twitter

Chris Rozman, an interim deputy chief of the campus police, said at a news conference late Monday that some of the victims who had been transported to a local hospital had "life-threatening injuries."

Police believe there's only one suspect, Rozman added.

MSU police tweeted an image of the suspect soon after the news conference finished, describing him as Black, "shorter in stature, red shoes, jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim."

The big picture: Campus police urged people on campus to shelter in place while they searched for the suspect. "We are still receiving multiple calls of an active shooter on campus," the MSU police tweeted.

"Victims are currently being transported to Sparrow Hospital," per an MSU police tweet. "Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have all been cleared/secured."

MSU police said earlier that the suspect was "on foot."

Details: Campus police reported about 8.30pm that shots had been fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus, some 90 miles northwest of Detroit.

They said said roughly an hour later that law enforcement officers were responding to reports of another shooting at IM East Recreational Sports and Fitness Center and there were "multiple reported injuries."

The FBI's Detroit office said it was assisting in the law enforcement response.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Detroit tweeted that it was "responding to an Active Shooter" on the campus.

What they're saying: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statememt that she had been briefed on the shooting and that Michigan State Police along with MSU police, local law enforcement and first responders were on the ground.

"Let's wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight," Whitmer added. "We will keep everyone updated as we learn more."

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.