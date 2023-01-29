Schiff, Swalwell and Omar condemn GOP bid to remove them from committees

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) criticized Republicans' bids to boot him and Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from their committee assignments while supporting far-right members in their own conference, telling CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that "the hypocrisy just grabs you by the throat."

Driving the news: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) formally removed Schiff and Swalwell from their seats on the House Intelligence Committee last week, the latest in an ongoing tit-for-tat battle with Democrats over committee assignments.

State of play: Schiff, joined by Omar and Swalwell on the program, said that the Republican effort to remove them from their committees was "all pretext."

"If you look at the leader of the Republican party, Donald Trump, he is dining with white nationalists and anti-semites. The people that Kevin Mccarthy just put on committees, like Marjorie Taylor Greene and others, are speaking at white nationalist rallies," Schiff said.

According to Schiff, McCarthy's moves had nothing to do with the conduct of Democratic members but rather were emblematic of his reliance on extreme party members, given the GOP's slim majority.

"How can you, on the one hand, suggest that these are some kind of legitimate basis for unseating Democrats from committees, and put someone like George Santos on any committee? The hypocrisy just grabs you by the throat," Schiff said.

Omar called out a number of Republicans for their past Islamophobic remarks during the program, noting that, "these people are okay with Islamophobia, they're okay with trafficking in their own ways, in anti-semitism."