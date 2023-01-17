Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) leaves the Capitol on Jan. 12 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) has secured two committee assignments, despite receiving growing blowback for fabricating key details of his background that were central to his campaign, a committee spokesperson confirmed.

Why it matters: Republicans and Democrats have called on Santos to resign, and the freshman lawmaker faces numerous investigations into his financial disclosures, campaign finances, and outstanding legal issues.

Driving the news: Santos on Tuesday got a seat on the House Committee on Small Business, a committee spokesperson confirmed, and a seat on the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, per three House Steering Committee members.

Zoom out: McCarthy, balancing a fragile House majority, previously said that Santos would receive committee assignments.

Santos has maintained that he will not give up his seat in Congress, despite public pressure to do so. "I was elected to serve the people of [New York's 3rd District] not the party & politicians, I remain committed to doing that," he tweeted on Jan. 11.

"I will NOT resign!" he added.

What they're saying: Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas), chair of the Small Business Committee, told Axios of Santos: "We will find a way to make him add value to [the committee]."

Williams also said he is concerned about Santos' record of dishonesty. "What he's said, the things he's done, I don't agree with ... I'm against all that. Nobody agrees [with] all that," he told Axios.

But, he said, Santos has a right to be on the committee as a duly elected member of Congress. Williams added that he can handle keeping Santos in line: "I employ hundreds of people right now in Texas. I've been through everything. This is not something that I'm new at."

