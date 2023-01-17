GOP Rep. George Santos gets House committee seats despite blowback
Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) has secured two committee assignments, despite receiving growing blowback for fabricating key details of his background that were central to his campaign, a committee spokesperson confirmed.
Why it matters: Republicans and Democrats have called on Santos to resign, and the freshman lawmaker faces numerous investigations into his financial disclosures, campaign finances, and outstanding legal issues.
Driving the news: Santos on Tuesday got a seat on the House Committee on Small Business, a committee spokesperson confirmed, and a seat on the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, per three House Steering Committee members.
Zoom out: McCarthy, balancing a fragile House majority, previously said that Santos would receive committee assignments.
- Santos has maintained that he will not give up his seat in Congress, despite public pressure to do so. "I was elected to serve the people of [New York's 3rd District] not the party & politicians, I remain committed to doing that," he tweeted on Jan. 11.
- "I will NOT resign!" he added.
What they're saying: Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas), chair of the Small Business Committee, told Axios of Santos: "We will find a way to make him add value to [the committee]."
- Williams also said he is concerned about Santos' record of dishonesty. "What he's said, the things he's done, I don't agree with ... I'm against all that. Nobody agrees [with] all that," he told Axios.
- But, he said, Santos has a right to be on the committee as a duly elected member of Congress. Williams added that he can handle keeping Santos in line: "I employ hundreds of people right now in Texas. I've been through everything. This is not something that I'm new at."
Go deeper: McCarthy’s George Santos problem
Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.