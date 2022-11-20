Kevin McCarthy delivers remarks during the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States on November 19. Photo: Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) vowed on Saturday during remarks at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s 2022 leadership meeting in Las Vegas that if he becomes speaker of the House he will remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from her House Foreign Affairs Committee over her past remarks about Israel.

Why it matters: While not yet confirmed, McCarthy is aiming to become the next speaker after Republicans narrowly captured the House in the 2022 midterms.

Last week McCarthy cleared a major hurdle for the position after House Republicans voted 188-31 by secret ballot to nominate him for the role.

What they're saying: "Last year, I promised that when I became Speaker, I would remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee based on her repeated anti-semitic and anti-American remarks. I'm keeping that promise," McCarthy tweeted Saturday, alongside a video clip of his appearance at the meeting.

"We watch antisemitism grow, not just on our campuses, but we watched it grow in the halls of Congress," McCarthy added in his remarks, Fox News reported.

Reality check: Twitter added a text box offering "added context" below McCarthy's tweet. It notes that the "Speaker does not have the power to remove a member from a standing committee. Foreign Affairs is a standing committee."

"Only a majority vote by the entire house could remove Rep. Omar," it added.

The big picture: Omar has faced controversy several times concerning her comments about Israel.

In 2019, Omar implied in a tweet that political support for Israel is based on campaign donations from pro-Israel lobbying group, specifically AIPAC. She later apologized for her remarks.

In 2021, Omar clashed with Jewish Democrats in the House after tweeting about "unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban," in reference to investigations by the International Criminal Court. She later clarified that she was not "equating terrorist organizations with democratic countries."

Republicans have long accused Omar of antisemitism — a charge she denies.

In Feb. 2021, House Democrats, along with 11 Republicans, voted to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from her committee assignments over her past endorsement of baseless conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric against Democrats, which included antisemitic remarks.