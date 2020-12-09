Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Eric Swalwell says he was "shocked" when FBI alerted him to suspected Chinese spy

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) said Wednesday he was "shocked" when he discovered in 2015 that Christine Fang — a Chinese national who started working with him in 2012 — was a suspected spy who targeted him and other California politicians, as revealed by Axios.

The big picture: Swalwell is not accused of wrongdoing and immediately cut off ties with Fang after receiving a defensive briefing from the FBI, according to a current U.S. intelligence official. The California lawmaker told CNN that congressional offices don't have the "technical capabilities" to run background checks on the people they work with.

  • Swalwell, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, said the government needs to invest more in intelligence resources to ensure that foreign agents can't successfully conduct these kinds of operations.

What they're saying: "I was shocked. Just over six years ago, I was told about this individual and then I offered to help, and I did help and I was thanked by the FBI for my help and that person is no longer in the country," Swalwell said.

  • "[T]here was never a suspicion of wrongdoing on my part and all I did was cooperate and the FBI said that yesterday," he added.

Swalwell went on to suggest that the story was leaked to Axios by the Trump administration because of his criticism of the president and work on the impeachment inquiry as a member of the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees.

  • "If this is a country where people who criticize the president are going to have law enforcement information weaponized against them, that's not a country that any of us want to live in," Swalwell told CNN. "I hope it is investigated as to who leaked this information."
  • In an interview with Politico, Swalwell said the Axios story would not cost him his seat on the House Intelligence Committee, adding that his interactions with Fang were "something that congressional leadership knew about it."

Go deeper: Read the full Axios investigation


Go deeper

Bethany Allen-EbrahimianZach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute
Updated Dec 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Axios Investigates

Exclusive: Suspected Chinese spy targeted California politicians

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A suspected Chinese intelligence operative developed extensive ties with local and national politicians, including a U.S. congressman, in what U.S. officials believe was a political intelligence operation run by China’s main civilian spy agency between 2011 and 2015, Axios found in a yearlong investigation.

Why it matters: The alleged operation offers a rare window into how Beijing has tried to gain access to and influence U.S. political circles.

Go deeper (14 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Dec 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Video: Key takeaways from our investigation on a suspected Chinese spy

How did a Chinese student active in San Francisco Bay Area politics from 2011 to 2015 become the target of a U.S. counterintelligence investigation? And why did her efforts to connect with local politicians who would later play a role on the national stage raise investigators' alarms?

In this clip from "Axios on HBO," Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian and Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute explain.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Bobkoff
Dec 8, 2020 - Podcasts

Axios Investigates: A suspected Chinese spy

For over a year, Axios has been investigating a suspected Chinese intelligence operative who cultivated extensive ties with local and national U.S. politicians, including a sitting congressman.

Today, we present a special episode: the story of the alleged intelligence operation, which offers a rare glimpse into the lengths Beijing will go to access U.S. political circles.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

