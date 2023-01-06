House returns for 12th speaker ballot after night of negotiations

The House returned to session Friday for another speakership vote after GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) lost on an 11th straight ballot Thursday — making this the longest speaker contest of the post-Civil War era.

State of play: McCarthy hosted a GOP conference call Friday morning and expressed optimism after a night of negotiations, two sources on the call said. But no deal has been reached, and even an agreement with a handful of persuadable rebels would not clinch the votes McCarthy needs to become speaker.

McCarthy said on the conference call that more votes are possible over the weekend.

Because the speaker contest relies on a majority threshold, member absences could reduce McCarthy's magic number down from 218 votes. But if it's McCarthy supporters who are absent, that could further empower the rebels.

The big picture: On the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Republican infighting has ground the House's work to a halt — with still no indication of a viable path to consensus.

Between the lines: Even moderates are not so blindly loyal that they'd vote for McCarthy regardless of the vast concessions he makes to his far-right detractors — thus creating an extremely fraught tightrope.

Asked if there was anything that could make him drop his support for McCarthy, Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah) said on MSNBC Thursday: "There actually is. And honestly, there's many of us who feel like we're very, very close to that."

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), a leading rebel who has been brutally honest in his hostility toward McCarthy, told reporters that the standoff ends with either McCarthy withdrawing or agreeing to a "straitjacket" that fully constrains him as speaker.

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.