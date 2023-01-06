House returns for 12th speaker ballot after night of negotiations
The House returned to session Friday for another speakership vote after GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) lost on an 11th straight ballot Thursday — making this the longest speaker contest of the post-Civil War era.
State of play: McCarthy hosted a GOP conference call Friday morning and expressed optimism after a night of negotiations, two sources on the call said. But no deal has been reached, and even an agreement with a handful of persuadable rebels would not clinch the votes McCarthy needs to become speaker.
- McCarthy said on the conference call that more votes are possible over the weekend.
- Because the speaker contest relies on a majority threshold, member absences could reduce McCarthy's magic number down from 218 votes. But if it's McCarthy supporters who are absent, that could further empower the rebels.
The big picture: On the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Republican infighting has ground the House's work to a halt — with still no indication of a viable path to consensus.
Between the lines: Even moderates are not so blindly loyal that they'd vote for McCarthy regardless of the vast concessions he makes to his far-right detractors — thus creating an extremely fraught tightrope.
- Asked if there was anything that could make him drop his support for McCarthy, Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah) said on MSNBC Thursday: "There actually is. And honestly, there's many of us who feel like we're very, very close to that."
- Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), a leading rebel who has been brutally honest in his hostility toward McCarthy, told reporters that the standoff ends with either McCarthy withdrawing or agreeing to a "straitjacket" that fully constrains him as speaker.
Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.