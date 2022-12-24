Target and Walmart close early on Christmas Eve and will be closed Christmas. Photo: Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Time is officially running out to shop for Christmas gifts in stores and online for pickup and same-day delivery.

The big picture: With Christmas Eve falling on a Saturday, expect stores to be busier than last year. However, the epic winter storm hitting swaths of the U.S. could affect store and mall hours.

There's been a resurgence of consumers shopping in stores this holiday season, according to the National Retail Federation.

The shopping season also began earlier than in past years with retailers wanting to help consumers spread out their purchases as they deal with higher costs due to inflation.

Last-minute gifts and shopping

Yes, but: The majority of stores will close early on Christmas Eve and will stay closed on Christmas like in past years.

70% of shoppers plan to shop the week after Christmas, an NRF survey found.

Meanwhile, a CouponBirds survey of 3,150 Americans found close to one-third of couples said they would wait until Christmas Eve to shop for their partner's gift.

Christmas Eve same-day delivery

Major retailers will offer same-day delivery through Christmas Eve with on-demand companies including Instacart, Shipt, DoorDash, Uber, and Roadie.

Be smart: Place orders early in the day as availability will be limited.

Instacart told Axios that its platform will operate during normal business hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day but “the shopping experience will be dependent on local store openings/hours.”

Store hours for Christmas Eve 2022

Here are Christmas Eve hours for major retailers, which can vary by location and by mall.

It’s best to check store websites or apps before shopping.

Curbside pickup hours also can vary from store hours.



Academy Sports + Outdoors Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7am to 6pm Christmas Eve.

Apple Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Most stores close at 6pm Saturday but can vary.

Banana Republic Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Most stores close at 6pm Saturday, but vary by location.

Barnes & Noble Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Stores close at 6pm Saturday.

Most stores reopen 8am Monday, Dec. 26.

Bass Pro Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 9am to 6pm Satur day.

Bath & Body Works Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Stores close at 4pm, the company told Axios.

The semi-annual sale begins online and in stores Dec. 26.

Bed Bath & Beyond Christmas Eve 2022 hours

Hours: Vary, but most open 8am to 6pm Saturday.

Axios found many of the retailer's closing stores have reduced hours.

Belk Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7am to 6pm Saturday.

Belk is having a Christmas Eve gift card giveaway for early shoppers with values ranging from $5 to $50.

Best Buy Christmas Eve hours 2022

Hours: 8am to 7pm Saturday; closed on Christmas Day.

Big Lots Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7am to 7pm Saturday.

BJ's Wholesale Christmas Eve hours

Hours: All clubs open 8am to 6pm Christmas Eve.

Burlington Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Most stores open 7am to 9pm Saturday for Christmas Eve.

buybuy Baby Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Varies, but stores close at 6pm local time Saturday.

Axios found many stores opening at 9am and others at 10am, depending on location.

Costco Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Many clubs open 8:30am to 5pm Christmas Eve.

Clubs closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

CVS Christmas Eve hours 2022

Hours: Varies, many open extended holiday hours until 11pm Saturday.

Christmas Day hours vary but many open 10am to 8pm.

Dick's Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7am to 6pm Saturday for Christmas Eve.

Dillard's Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 9am to 6pm Saturday, Dec. 24.

Dollar General Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Stores close 10pm Christmas Eve.

Dollar Tree Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 8am to 7pm Christmas Eve.

Family Dollar Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Varies, but most stores open 8am to 10pm Christmas Eve.

Five Below Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 8am to 6pm Christmas Eve.

GameStop Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Varies, but many open until 9pm Saturday.

Gap Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Varies, but most stores close at 6pm Saturday.

Hobby Lobby Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 9am to 5:30pm Saturday for Christmas Eve.

Stores closed Christmas Day, New Year’s Day and every Sunday.

Home Depot Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Vary, but many open 6am to 5pm Saturday.

HomeGoods Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Most stores will be open 7am to 6pm Dec. 24, the retailer told Axios.

JCPenney Christmas Eve 2022 hours

Hours: All stores will be open 9am to 6pm, the retailer told Axios.

Buy online and pick up in store until 3pm Christmas Eve.

Kohl's hours for Christmas Eve

Hours: 8am to 6pm Christmas Eve.

Place online pickup orders by 1pm local time for pickup by 6 pm.

Lowe's Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 6am to 6pm Saturday.

Macy's Christmas Eve hours 2022

Hours: Vary, some stores close at 6pm and others at 7pm Saturday.

Stores reopen 9am Monday, Dec. 26.

Marshalls Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Most stores will be open 7am to 6pm Christmas Eve.

Meijer Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Stores are open until 7pm Christmas Eve and are closed Christmas Day.

Stores reopen 6am Monday, Dec. 26.

Menards Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Stores close at 5pm Saturday.

Michaels Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7am to 6pm Saturday.

Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Vary but most open until 6pm Saturday.

Deadline for Nordstrom online store pickup orders: 3pm ET Saturday.

Office Depot, OfficeMax Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Most stores close at 5pm Christmas Eve.

Old Navy Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Opening time opens but stores open until 6pm Christmas Eve.

Petco hours for Christmas Eve

Hours: Most stores close at 7pm Saturday.

PetSmart Christmas Eve store hours

Hours: 9am to 6pm Saturday.

Deadline to place online orders for pickup is 1pm Christmas Eve.

Rite Aid Christmas Eve and Christmas hours

Hours: Varies, but many stores open 7am to 9pm Saturday.

Christmas Day hours also vary but many stores open 9am to 5pm Sunday. Most pharmacies are closed.

24-hour stores are open regular hours.

Ross Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7am to 10pm Christmas Eve.

Extended store hours through Friday, Dec. 23 are 7am to midnight.

Sam's Club hours Christmas Eve

Hours: Clubs close 6pm Saturday.

Sam’s Club will also be closed on New Year’s Day.

Staples Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Stores close at 6pm Saturday.

Target Christmas Eve hours 2022

Hours: 7am to 8pm Christmas Eve.

Target said online orders for same-day pickup in stores or curbside need to be placed before 6pm local time Saturday.

Same-day delivery orders with Shipt need to be placed before 4pm local time.

T.J. Maxx Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Most stores will be open 7am to 6pm Dec. 24, the retailer told Axios.

Ulta Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7am to 6pm Christmas Eve.

Christmas Eve pickup hours: 7am to 5pm most locations.

Walgreens Christmas Eve hours 2022

Hours: Most stores open regular hours but pharmacy hours vary Saturday.

All 24-hour stores will be open 24 hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Most Walgreens stores will be open 9am to 6pm Christmas Day.

Walmart hours for Christmas Eve, closed Christmas

Hours: All stores open until 6pm local time Christmas Eve.

The deadline for orders delivered “as fast as 1 hour” is 4pm Christmas Eve, Walmart said on its website.

Stores will be closed on Christmas like in past years.

