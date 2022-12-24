Stores open on Christmas Eve: See the store hours list
Time is officially running out to shop for Christmas gifts in stores and online for pickup and same-day delivery.
The big picture: With Christmas Eve falling on a Saturday, expect stores to be busier than last year. However, the epic winter storm hitting swaths of the U.S. could affect store and mall hours.
- There's been a resurgence of consumers shopping in stores this holiday season, according to the National Retail Federation.
- The shopping season also began earlier than in past years with retailers wanting to help consumers spread out their purchases as they deal with higher costs due to inflation.
Last-minute gifts and shopping
Yes, but: The majority of stores will close early on Christmas Eve and will stay closed on Christmas like in past years.
- 70% of shoppers plan to shop the week after Christmas, an NRF survey found.
Meanwhile, a CouponBirds survey of 3,150 Americans found close to one-third of couples said they would wait until Christmas Eve to shop for their partner's gift.
Christmas Eve same-day delivery
Major retailers will offer same-day delivery through Christmas Eve with on-demand companies including Instacart, Shipt, DoorDash, Uber, and Roadie.
Be smart: Place orders early in the day as availability will be limited.
- Instacart told Axios that its platform will operate during normal business hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day but “the shopping experience will be dependent on local store openings/hours.”
Store hours for Christmas Eve 2022
Here are Christmas Eve hours for major retailers, which can vary by location and by mall.
- It’s best to check store websites or apps before shopping.
- Curbside pickup hours also can vary from store hours.
- See Christmas Eve grocery store hours here.
Academy Sports + Outdoors Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 7am to 6pm Christmas Eve.
Apple Christmas Eve hours
Hours: Most stores close at 6pm Saturday but can vary.
Banana Republic Christmas Eve hours
Hours: Most stores close at 6pm Saturday, but vary by location.
Barnes & Noble Christmas Eve hours
Hours: Stores close at 6pm Saturday.
- Most stores reopen 8am Monday, Dec. 26.
Bass Pro Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 9am to 6pm Satur day.
Bath & Body Works Christmas Eve hours
Hours: Stores close at 4pm, the company told Axios.
- The semi-annual sale begins online and in stores Dec. 26.
Bed Bath & Beyond Christmas Eve 2022 hours
Hours: Vary, but most open 8am to 6pm Saturday.
- Axios found many of the retailer's closing stores have reduced hours.
Belk Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 7am to 6pm Saturday.
- Belk is having a Christmas Eve gift card giveaway for early shoppers with values ranging from $5 to $50.
Best Buy Christmas Eve hours 2022
Hours: 8am to 7pm Saturday; closed on Christmas Day.
Big Lots Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 7am to 7pm Saturday.
BJ's Wholesale Christmas Eve hours
Hours: All clubs open 8am to 6pm Christmas Eve.
Burlington Christmas Eve hours
Hours: Most stores open 7am to 9pm Saturday for Christmas Eve.
buybuy Baby Christmas Eve hours
Hours: Varies, but stores close at 6pm local time Saturday.
- Axios found many stores opening at 9am and others at 10am, depending on location.
Costco Christmas Eve hours
Hours: Many clubs open 8:30am to 5pm Christmas Eve.
- Clubs closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
CVS Christmas Eve hours 2022
Hours: Varies, many open extended holiday hours until 11pm Saturday.
- Christmas Day hours vary but many open 10am to 8pm.
Dick's Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 7am to 6pm Saturday for Christmas Eve.
Dillard's Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 9am to 6pm Saturday, Dec. 24.
Dollar General Christmas Eve hours
Hours: Stores close 10pm Christmas Eve.
Dollar Tree Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 8am to 7pm Christmas Eve.
Family Dollar Christmas Eve hours
Hours: Varies, but most stores open 8am to 10pm Christmas Eve.
Five Below Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 8am to 6pm Christmas Eve.
GameStop Christmas Eve hours
Hours: Varies, but many open until 9pm Saturday.
Gap Christmas Eve hours
Hours: Varies, but most stores close at 6pm Saturday.
Hobby Lobby Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 9am to 5:30pm Saturday for Christmas Eve.
- Stores closed Christmas Day, New Year’s Day and every Sunday.
Home Depot Christmas Eve hours
Hours: Vary, but many open 6am to 5pm Saturday.
HomeGoods Christmas Eve hours
Hours: Most stores will be open 7am to 6pm Dec. 24, the retailer told Axios.
JCPenney Christmas Eve 2022 hours
Hours: All stores will be open 9am to 6pm, the retailer told Axios.
- Buy online and pick up in store until 3pm Christmas Eve.
Kohl's hours for Christmas Eve
Hours: 8am to 6pm Christmas Eve.
- Place online pickup orders by 1pm local time for pickup by 6 pm.
Lowe's Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 6am to 6pm Saturday.
Macy's Christmas Eve hours 2022
Hours: Vary, some stores close at 6pm and others at 7pm Saturday.
- Stores reopen 9am Monday, Dec. 26.
Marshalls Christmas Eve hours
Hours: Most stores will be open 7am to 6pm Christmas Eve.
Meijer Christmas Eve hours
Hours: Stores are open until 7pm Christmas Eve and are closed Christmas Day.
- Stores reopen 6am Monday, Dec. 26.
Menards Christmas Eve hours
Hours: Stores close at 5pm Saturday.
Michaels Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 7am to 6pm Saturday.
Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack Christmas Eve hours
Hours: Vary but most open until 6pm Saturday.
- Deadline for Nordstrom online store pickup orders: 3pm ET Saturday.
Office Depot, OfficeMax Christmas Eve hours
Hours: Most stores close at 5pm Christmas Eve.
Old Navy Christmas Eve hours
Hours: Opening time opens but stores open until 6pm Christmas Eve.
Petco hours for Christmas Eve
Hours: Most stores close at 7pm Saturday.
PetSmart Christmas Eve store hours
Hours: 9am to 6pm Saturday.
- Deadline to place online orders for pickup is 1pm Christmas Eve.
Rite Aid Christmas Eve and Christmas hours
Hours: Varies, but many stores open 7am to 9pm Saturday.
Christmas Day hours also vary but many stores open 9am to 5pm Sunday. Most pharmacies are closed.
- 24-hour stores are open regular hours.
Ross Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 7am to 10pm Christmas Eve.
- Extended store hours through Friday, Dec. 23 are 7am to midnight.
Sam's Club hours Christmas Eve
Hours: Clubs close 6pm Saturday.
- Sam’s Club will also be closed on New Year’s Day.
Staples Christmas Eve hours
Hours: Stores close at 6pm Saturday.
Target Christmas Eve hours 2022
Hours: 7am to 8pm Christmas Eve.
- Target said online orders for same-day pickup in stores or curbside need to be placed before 6pm local time Saturday.
- Same-day delivery orders with Shipt need to be placed before 4pm local time.
T.J. Maxx Christmas Eve hours
Hours: Most stores will be open 7am to 6pm Dec. 24, the retailer told Axios.
Ulta Christmas Eve hours
Hours: 7am to 6pm Christmas Eve.
- Christmas Eve pickup hours: 7am to 5pm most locations.
Walgreens Christmas Eve hours 2022
Hours: Most stores open regular hours but pharmacy hours vary Saturday.
- All 24-hour stores will be open 24 hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
- Most Walgreens stores will be open 9am to 6pm Christmas Day.
Walmart hours for Christmas Eve, closed Christmas
Hours: All stores open until 6pm local time Christmas Eve.
- The deadline for orders delivered “as fast as 1 hour” is 4pm Christmas Eve, Walmart said on its website.
- Stores will be closed on Christmas like in past years.
More from Axios: