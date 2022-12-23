Christmas is the day when the majority of the nation’s major retailers and restaurants keep their doors closed.

The big picture: CVS and Walgreens will be open Sunday with limited hours along with many convenience store chains including 7-Eleven, Sheetz and Wawa that will stay open regular hours.

Denny’s, Starbucks and Dunkin’ are among the restaurants that have locations open on the holiday.

Christmas 2022 stores open

Holiday hours can vary and not all locations will be open. Check with your closest location.

7-Eleven

Acme Market: 8am to 2pm.

Albertsons: Some locations will be closed all day, while others will be open with reduced hours.

ARKO Corp convenience stores (includes E-Z Mart, fas mart, Scotchman, Admiral, Roadrunner and Village Pantry)

Casey's General Store

Circle K

CVS: Hours vary; many stores open 10am to 8pm Christmas Day.

EG America (includes Cumberland Farms, KwikShop, QuikStop and Turkey Hill)

Edible Arrangements: 8am to 4pm.

Giant Food: Select stores open 8am to 5pm Sunday.

Love's Travel Stops

Maverik

Pilot Flying J

QuickChek: Open 6am to 6pm but most locations with fuel open 24 hours.

RaceTrac

Rite Aid: Varies, but many stores open 9am to 5pm Sunday; 24-hour stores will remain open regular hours.

Safeway: Some locations will be closed all day, while others will be open with reduced hours.

Sheetz

Speedway

TravelCenters of America

Vons: Most stores open 6am to 3pm.

Walgreens: Most stores will be open 9am to 6pm and 24-hour locations will remain open regular hours.

Wawa

Additional gas stations and convenience stores will be open.

Restaurants open Christmas 2022

The following national restaurant chains have select locations open Sunday but many restaurants will also be closed.

Yes, but: Some will operate with limited menus. Check with your closest location before heading out.

Applebee's

Boston Market

Benihana

Denny's

Domino's: The store locator website includes Christmas hours and restaurant closings.

Golden Corral

Huddle House

IHOP

Panda Express

Papa John's: Select locations are open.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Pizza Hut: The majority of locations are closed but a few restaurants will open Christmas late afternoon, the chain told Axios.

Red Lobster

Starbucks

TGI Fridays

Waffle House

Between the lines: You can also find restaurants accepting Christmas reservations through OpenTable.

Locally-owned and regional chains will also be open Christmas as will some restaurants located in hotels and rest stops.

Starbucks, Dunkin’ open Christmas Day 2022

Many Starbucks and Dunkin’ are open for Christmas but some locations will be closed.

Expect hours to be limited.

Fast food open Christmas 2022

The decision to open on a holiday like Christmas is often a franchise decision and expect many locations to be closed Sunday. Hours for open locations will vary and most will close early on Christmas Eve.

Arby's

Burger King

Del Taco

Firehouse Subs

McDonald's

Popeyes

Sonic Drive-In

Subway

Wendy's

Be smart: Check with your closest location before heading out. Restaurant apps with ordering ahead are one way to find open locations.

Taco Bell closed Christmas 2022

Meanwhile, all Taco Bell restaurants are closed on Christmas and hours for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve vary.

Chick-fil-A restaurants are regularly closed on Christmas even when the holiday doesn’t fall on a Sunday like this year.

After Christmas sales officially start Monday

While Christmas clearance got off to an early start before the holiday at some stores, more markdowns will begin Monday with after-Christmas sales.

Bath & Body Works starts its semi-annual sale online Sunday and in stores Monday with up to 75% off select items.

