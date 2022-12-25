Few national restaurant chains will open their doors Sunday for Christmas.

The big picture: Major chains including Chili’s, Taco Bell, Chipotle, Olive Garden and Outback Steakhouse are closed for the holiday while McDonald's, Starbucks and Dunkin' are open.

Meanwhile, expect to find local Chinese restaurants open on Christmas, which is considered one of their busiest days of the year.

Restaurants open on Christmas 2022

The following restaurant chains have select locations open Sunday but many restaurants will also be closed.

Be smart: Some will operate with limited menus or reduced hours. Check with your closest location before heading out as in most cases not all locations are open on the holiday.

Applebee's

Boston Market

Benihana

Buffalo Wild Wings: Select locations open, the company told Axios.

Denny's

Domino's: The store locator website includes Christmas hours and restaurant closings.

Golden Corral

Huddle House

IHOP

Panda Express

Papa John's: Select locations are open.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Pizza Hut: The majority of locations are closed but a few restaurants will open Christmas late afternoon, the chain told Axios.

Red Lobster

Starbucks

TGI Fridays

Waffle House

Between the lines: You can also find restaurants accepting Christmas reservations through OpenTable.

Locally-owned and regional chains will also be open Christmas as will some restaurants located in hotels and rest stops.

Dunkin’ and Starbucks open Christmas 2022

Many Starbucks and Dunkin’ are open for Christmas but some locations will be closed.

Expect hours to be limited.

Fast food open Christmas Day: McDonald's and more

The decision to open on a holiday like Christmas is often a franchise decision. Expect many locations to be closed Sunday. Hours for open locations will vary and most will close early on Christmas Eve.

Arby's

Burger King

Del Taco

Firehouse Subs

Jimmy John's

McDonald's

Popeyes

Sonic Drive-In

Subway

Wendy's

State of play: Check with your closest location before heading out. Restaurant apps with ordering ahead are one way to find open locations.

More from Axios: