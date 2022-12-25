What restaurants are open Christmas Day 2022
Few national restaurant chains will open their doors Sunday for Christmas.
The big picture: Major chains including Chili’s, Taco Bell, Chipotle, Olive Garden and Outback Steakhouse are closed for the holiday while McDonald's, Starbucks and Dunkin' are open.
Meanwhile, expect to find local Chinese restaurants open on Christmas, which is considered one of their busiest days of the year.
Restaurants open on Christmas 2022
The following restaurant chains have select locations open Sunday but many restaurants will also be closed.
Be smart: Some will operate with limited menus or reduced hours. Check with your closest location before heading out as in most cases not all locations are open on the holiday.
- Applebee's
- Boston Market
- Benihana
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Select locations open, the company told Axios.
- Denny's
- Domino's: The store locator website includes Christmas hours and restaurant closings.
- Golden Corral
- Huddle House
- IHOP
- Panda Express
- Papa John's: Select locations are open.
- Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
- Pizza Hut: The majority of locations are closed but a few restaurants will open Christmas late afternoon, the chain told Axios.
- Red Lobster
- Starbucks
- TGI Fridays
- Waffle House
Between the lines: You can also find restaurants accepting Christmas reservations through OpenTable.
- Locally-owned and regional chains will also be open Christmas as will some restaurants located in hotels and rest stops.
Dunkin’ and Starbucks open Christmas 2022
Many Starbucks and Dunkin’ are open for Christmas but some locations will be closed.
- Expect hours to be limited.
Fast food open Christmas Day: McDonald's and more
The decision to open on a holiday like Christmas is often a franchise decision. Expect many locations to be closed Sunday. Hours for open locations will vary and most will close early on Christmas Eve.
- Arby's
- Burger King
- Del Taco
- Firehouse Subs
- Jimmy John's
- McDonald's
- Popeyes
- Sonic Drive-In
- Subway
- Wendy's
State of play: Check with your closest location before heading out. Restaurant apps with ordering ahead are one way to find open locations.
