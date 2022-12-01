Bath & Body Works’ popular Candle Day sale is back but with a rare 30-cent price drop despite inflation.

The big picture: Days after record Cyber Monday and Black Friday spending, the made-up holiday for candles is Thursday, Dec. 1, for loyalty members and retailers including Bath & Body are firing up discounts.

A record $9.12 billion was spent online for Black Friday, with electronics driving much of the growth compared to last year, according to Adobe Analytics data.

Americans spent $11.3 billion on Cyber Monday, according to Adobe.

Candle Day 2022 price

All three-wick candles are $9.95, more than 62% off the regular price of $26.50 during the sale that starts Thursday night for rewards members and continues through Saturday.

The regular price for the candles is $1 more than last December and the 2021 Candle Day sale price was $10.25.

The company said it’s the lowest price on candles since 2020 and called it “pre-pandemic prices.”

Between the lines: There’s a purchase limit of 18 candles, the company said. By the numbers: Bath & Body Works said the sale will feature 150-plus candles including holiday scents like The Perfect Christmas and Fresh Balsam.

More than 40 new candles will also drop for the sale.

Bath & Body Works candle sale online

The early access sale will light up 8 p.m. to midnight ET Thursday online exclusively for members of the retailer’s new loyalty program.

The official online sale will then begin Friday and will continue through Saturday while supplies last.

Of note: Candles have sold out quickly online in past Candle Day sales and quantities also were limited in-store.

Bath & Body Works hours for Candle Day.

Many stores will open early for Candle Day and past sales some shoppers lined up early.

Be smart: Search for hours using the retailer’s store locator on its website.

