Amazon celebrates "biggest ever" holiday weekend
Amazon just had its "biggest ever" holiday shopping weekend, the company said Wednesday.
Why it matters: Analysts predicted a lackluster year for holiday shopping due to rising concerns from Americans over inflation and the cost of living, per CNBC.
Details: Amazon said it saw record-breaking sales over the five-day shopping period from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday with "hundreds of millions of products" sold.
- Consumers snagged up a number of electronic items, with the most popular items being Apple AirPods, Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers and Fire TV sticks, according to Amazon.
- Champion apparel, Nintendo Switch video game consoles and the Connect 4 from Hasbro were among the best-selling items, too, the company said.
- Small businesses in the U.S. had more than $1 billion in sales during the holiday weekend, Amazon said.
What they said: “This was a record-breaking holiday shopping weekend for Amazon," said Doug Herrington, CEO of Amazon Stores, in a statement. "Customers shopped millions of deals this weekend and we have many more amazing deals to come."
Zoom out: A record $9.12 billion was spent online for Black Friday and an additional $11.3 billion was spent on Cyber Monday, according to Adobe Analytics data.
- Americans were especially on the hunt for deals and discounts this Black Friday weekend due to rising costs of gas, food, rent and essentials, the Associated Press reports.
- Consumers used a number of new payment methods for their holiday shopping, including "buy now, pay later" options, as well as mobile devices, as Axios reports.
More from Axios:
Black Friday online sales break new record despite inflation woes
The hidden cost of Black Friday
Black Friday's surprise vanishing act