Amazon celebrates "biggest ever" holiday weekend

Packages move along a conveyor belt at an Amazon Fulfillment center on Cyber Monday in Robbinsville, New Jersey. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Amazon just had its "biggest ever" holiday shopping weekend, the company said Wednesday.

Why it matters: Analysts predicted a lackluster year for holiday shopping due to rising concerns from Americans over inflation and the cost of living, per CNBC.

Details: Amazon said it saw record-breaking sales over the five-day shopping period from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday with "hundreds of millions of products" sold.

Consumers snagged up a number of electronic items, with the most popular items being Apple AirPods, Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers and Fire TV sticks, according to Amazon.

Champion apparel, Nintendo Switch video game consoles and the Connect 4 from Hasbro were among the best-selling items, too, the company said.

Small businesses in the U.S. had more than $1 billion in sales during the holiday weekend, Amazon said.

What they said: “This was a record-breaking holiday shopping weekend for Amazon," said Doug Herrington, CEO of Amazon Stores, in a statement. "Customers shopped millions of deals this weekend and we have many more amazing deals to come."

Zoom out: A record $9.12 billion was spent online for Black Friday and an additional $11.3 billion was spent on Cyber Monday, according to Adobe Analytics data.

Americans were especially on the hunt for deals and discounts this Black Friday weekend due to rising costs of gas, food, rent and essentials, the Associated Press reports.

Consumers used a number of new payment methods for their holiday shopping, including "buy now, pay later" options, as well as mobile devices, as Axios reports.

