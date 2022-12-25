The hunt is on to find last-minute Christmas gifts and missing ingredients for your holiday meal.

Threat level: Brace yourself as most stores, including grocery stores, are closed for the holiday while many convenience store chains and drugstores are open Sunday.

Grocery stores open Christmas 2022

Holiday hours can vary and not all locations will be open. Check with your closest location.

Acme Market: 8am to 2pm.

Albertsons: Some locations will be closed all day, while others will be open with reduced hours.

Edible Arrangements: 8am to 4pm.

Giant Food: Select stores open 8am to 5pm Sunday.

Safeway: Some locations will be closed all day, while others will be open with reduced hours.

Vons: Most stores open 6am to 3pm.

Drugstores open Christmas 2022

CVS: Hours vary; many stores open 10am to 8pm Christmas Day.

Rite Aid: Varies, but many stores open 9am to 5pm Sunday; 24-hour stores will remain open regular hours.

Walgreens: Most stores will be open 9am to 6pm and 24-hour locations will remain open during regular hours.

Gas stations and convenience stores open Christmas

7-Eleven

ARKO Corp convenience stores (includes E-Z Mart, fas mart, Scotchman, Admiral, Roadrunner and Village Pantry)

Casey's General Store

Circle K

EG America (includes Cumberland Farms, KwikShop, QuikStop and Turkey Hill)

Love's Travel Stops

Maverik

Pilot Flying J

QuickChek: Open 6am to 6pm but most locations with fuel open 24 hours.

RaceTrac

Sheetz

Speedway

TravelCenters of America

Wawa

Additional gas stations and convenience stores will be open.

