Many stores will have special store hours for Christmas Eve 2022. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

In the final shopping days before Christmas, many retailers are keeping stores open late but most plan to close early on Christmas Eve.

The big picture: Winter weather could further impact store hours and when online orders are delivered.

Threat level: About 300 million Americans were under winter weather warnings and advisories for heavy snow, freezing rain or frigid temperatures as of Thursday morning, stretching from the Pacific Northwest across the Plains and all the way South to the Gulf Coast, Axios’ Andrew Freedman reports.

FedEx and UPS both have issued alerts about service disruptions for extreme weather.

Meanwhile, Thursday is the last recommended day to ship gifts with UPS Next Day Air, FedEx 1Day Freight and FedEx Extra Hours.

Last minute gifts

State of play: With Christmas Eve falling on a Saturday, expect stores to be busier than last year as there's been a resurgence of shoppers returning to stores this holiday season, according to the National Retail Federation.

Friday, Dec. 23, is expected to be the second-busiest shopping day of the year, data firm Sensormatic Solutions projects.

Major retailers will offer same-day delivery through Christmas Eve with on-demand companies including Instacart, Shipt, DoorDash, Uber and Roadie.

Christmas Eve hours 2022

Here are Christmas Eve hours for major retailers, which can vary by location and by mall.

It’s best to check store websites or apps before shopping.

Curbside pickup hours also can vary from store hours.

Academy Sports + Outdoors Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7am to 6pm Christmas Eve.

Extended hours through Dec. 23: 7am to midnight.

Apple Christmas Eve store hours

Hours: Most stores close at 6pm Saturday but can vary.

Many stores have special, extended hours through Friday, Dec. 23.

Banana Republic Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Most stores close at 6pm Saturday, but vary by location.

Barnes & Noble Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Stores close at 6pm Saturday.

Most stores reopen 8am Monday, Dec. 26.

Bass Pro Shops Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 9am to 6pm Saturday.

Bath & Body Works Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Stores close at 4pm, the company told Axios.

Meanwhile, Bath & Body starts its semi-annual sale online Christmas and in stores Dec. 26.

Bed Bath & Beyond Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Vary, but most open 8am to 6pm Saturday.

Yes, but: Axios found many of the retailer's closing stores have reduced hours.

Belk Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7am to 6pm Saturday.

Every morning through Christmas Eve, Belk is having a gift card giveaway for early shoppers with values ranging from $5 to $50.

Best Buy Christmas Eve 2022 hours

Hours: 8am to 7pm Saturday; closed on Christmas Day.

Hours for Friday, Dec. 23 are 9am to 10pm.

Big Lots Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7am to 7pm Saturday.

Stores open 7am to 10pm through Friday, Dec. 23.

BJ's Wholesale Christmas Eve hours

Hours: All clubs open 8am to 6pm Christmas Eve.

Extended hours through Dec. 23 are 8am to 11pm.

Burlington Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Most stores open 7am to 9pm Saturday for Christmas Eve.

Extended hours through Friday, Dec. 23: 7am to midnight.

buybuy Baby Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Varies, but stores close at 6pm local time Saturday.

Axios found many stores opening at 9am and others at 10am, depending on location.

Costco Wholesale Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Many clubs open 8:30am to 5pm Christmas Eve.

Clubs closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

CVS Christmas Eve and Christmas hours

Hours: Varies, many open extended holiday hours until 11pm Saturday.

Christmas Day hours vary but many open 10am to 8pm.

Dick's Sporting Goods Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7am to 6pm Saturday for Christmas Eve.

Extended store hours through Friday, Dec. 23: 8am to 11pm.

Dillard's Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 9am to 6pm Saturday, Dec. 24.

Through Friday, Dec. 23: 11am to 9pm.

Dollar General Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Stores close 10pm Christmas Eve.

Dollar Tree Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 8am to 7pm Christmas Eve.

Family Dollar Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Varies, but most stores open 8am to 10pm Christmas Eve.

Five Below Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 8am to 6pm Christmas Eve.

Extended store hours for Dec. 23: 8am to midnight.

GameStop Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Varies, but many open until 9pm Saturday.

Extended store hours through Friday, Dec. 23 also vary by location.

Gap Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Varies, but most stores close at 6pm Saturday.

Hobby Lobby Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 9am to 5:30pm Saturday for Christmas Eve.

Stores closed Christmas Day, New Year’s Day and every Sunday.

Home Depot Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Vary, but many open 6am to 5pm Saturday.

HomeGoods Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Most stores will be open 7am to 6pm Dec. 24, the retailer told Axios.

JCPenney Christmas Eve hours

Hours: All stores will be open 9am to 6pm, the retailer told Axios.

Buy online and pick up in store until 3pm Christmas Eve.

Kohl's Christmas Eve hours 2022

Hours: 8am to 6pm Christmas Eve.

Extended hours through Friday, Dec. 23: 8am to midnight.

Lowe's hours for Christmas Eve

Hours: 6am to 6pm Saturday.

Stores open 6am to 10pm through Friday, Dec. 23.

Macy's Christmas Eve hours 2022

Hours: Vary, some stores close at 6pm and others at 7pm Saturday.

Stores have extended hours through Friday, Dec. 23 with many open 8am to 11pm.

Stores reopen 9am Monday, Dec. 26.

Marshalls Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Most stores will be open 7am to 6pm Christmas Eve.

Meijer Christmas Eve hours 2022

Hours: Stores are open until 7pm Christmas Eve and are closed Christmas Day.

Stores reopen 6am Monday, Dec. 26.

Menards Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Stores close at 5pm Saturday.

Michaels Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7am to 6pm Saturday.

Extended hours through Friday, Dec. 23: 8am to 10pm at most stores.

Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Vary but most open until 6pm Saturday.

Deadline for Nordstrom online store pickup orders: 3pm ET Saturday.

Office Depot, OfficeMax Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Most stores close at 5pm Christmas Eve.

Old Navy Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Opening time opens but stores open until 6pm Christmas Eve.

Petco hours for Christmas Eve

Hours: Most stores close at 7pm Saturday.

PetSmart Christmas Eve store hours

Hours: 9am to 6pm Saturday.

Deadline to place online orders for pickup is 1pm Christmas Eve.

Rite Aid Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Varies, but many stores open 7am to 9pm Saturday.

Christmas Day hours also vary but many stores open 9am to 5pm Sunday. Most pharmacies are closed.

24-hour stores are open regular hours.

Ross Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7am to 10pm Christmas Eve.

Extended store hours through Friday, Dec. 23 are 7am to midnight.

Sam's Club Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Clubs close 6pm Saturday.

Meanwhile, Sam’s Club will also be closed on New Year’s Day.

Staples Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Stores close at 6pm Saturday.

Target hours Christmas Eve 2022

Hours: 7am to 8pm Christmas Eve.

Most Target stores are opening early at 7am and staying open to midnight through Friday, Dec. 23, the retailer told Axios.

T.J. Maxx Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Most stores will be open 7am to 6pm Dec. 24, the retailer told Axios.

Ulta Beauty Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7am to 6pm Christmas Eve.

Christmas Eve pickup hours: 7am to 5pm most locations.

Extended hours Friday, Dec. 23: 7am to 10pm.

Walgreens Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Most stores open regular hours but pharmacy hours vary Saturday.

All 24-hour stores will be open 24 hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Most Walgreens stores will be open 9am to 6pm Christmas Day.

Walmart Christmas Eve hours 2022

Hours: All stores open until 6pm local time Christmas Eve.

Walmart is open normal hours through Friday, Dec. 23, which for most stores are 6am to 11pm daily.