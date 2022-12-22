Many of the nation's grocery stores will close early Saturday before Christmas Eve dinner is served Saturday.

The big picture: Time is running out to shop for ingredients for holiday cookies and meals. Most grocers will be closed on Christmas Day including Walmart, Kroger and Publix stores.

Winter weather could further impact store hours and when stores get food deliveries.

Grocery store hours for Christmas Eve 2022

Store hours can vary but here are when the nation's largest grocery store chains are open Saturday. In some cases, hours vary greatly so check with your closest location.

Acme Market: 7am to 4pm Saturday; 8am to 2pm Christmas Day.

7am to 4pm Saturday; 8am to 2pm Christmas Day. Albertsons: Vary, but many locations open with reduced hours.

Vary, but many locations open with reduced hours. Aldi: Stores close at 4pm.

Stores close at 4pm. BJ's Wholesale Club: All clubs open 8am to 6pm.

All clubs open 8am to 6pm. Costco: Many clubs open 8:30am to 5pm Christmas Eve.

Many clubs open 8:30am to 5pm Christmas Eve. Food Lion: All stores close at 6pm.

All stores close at 6pm. Fresh Market: 7am to 7pm.

7am to 7pm. Giant Food: Open until 7pm Christmas Eve; select stores open 8am to 5pm Sunday.

Open until 7pm Christmas Eve; select stores open 8am to 5pm Sunday. Giant Eagle: Close at 5pm Saturday.

Close at 5pm Saturday. Harris Teeter: All stores will close at 7pm and pharmacies close at 2pm.

All stores will close at 7pm and pharmacies close at 2pm. H-E-B: 6am to 8pm, but curbside closes at 7pm.

6am to 8pm, but curbside closes at 7pm. Hy-Vee: Hours vary by store location, but most close at 5 pm.

Hours vary by store location, but most close at 5 pm. Ingles: Stores close at 7pm Christmas Eve.

Stores close at 7pm Christmas Eve. Jewel-Osco : Close at 6pm.

: Close at 6pm. Kroger: Hours vary but stores will close early in the Kroger Co. family of stores.

Hours vary but stores will close early in the Kroger Co. family of stores. Lidl: Close at 7pm.

Close at 7pm. Meijer Stores are open until 7pm Christmas Eve.

Stores are open until 7pm Christmas Eve. Natural Grocers: Stores close at 6:06pm.

Stores close at 6:06pm. Publix: Stores open at regular time and close early at 7pm.

Stores open at regular time and close early at 7pm. Ralphs: Close at 10pm on Christmas Eve and most stores are closed on Christmas Day.

Close at 10pm on Christmas Eve and most stores are closed on Christmas Day. Safeway: Hours vary; many close early.

Hours vary; many close early. Sam's Club: Close at 6pm.

Close at 6pm. Save A Lot: Varies.

Varies. Smart & Final: 6am to 6pm.

6am to 6pm. Sprouts Farmer Market: 7am to 7pm.

7am to 7pm. Stop & Shop: Close at 6pm.

Close at 6pm. Target: 7am to 8pm.

7am to 8pm. Trader Joe's: All locations close at 5pm.

All locations close at 5pm. Vons: Stores close early Saturday.

Stores close early Saturday. Walmart: 6am to 6pm.

6am to 6pm. Weis Markets: 7am to 4pm.

7am to 4pm. Wegmans: Close at 6pm.

Close at 6pm. Whole Foods Market: Hours vary, but most stores open 7am to 7pm.

Hours vary, but most stores open 7am to 7pm. WinCo Foods: Stores close at 5:30pm.

Stores close at 5:30pm. Winn-Dixie: Open until 9pm.

CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid Christmas hours

Christmas Eve pharmacy hours vary and many pharmacies are closed on Christmas.

Here are store hours:

CVS: Hours vary, many open extended holiday hours until 11pm Saturday; many stores open 10am to 8pm Christmas Day.

Rite Aid: Varies, but many stores open 7am to 9pm Saturday and 9am to 5pm Sunday; 24-hour stores are open regular hours.

Walgreens: Most stores open regular hours but pharmacy hours vary Saturday;

All 24-hour Walgreens stores will be open 24 hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Most Walgreens stores will be open 9am to 6pm Christmas Day.

