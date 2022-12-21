Accused Brooklyn subway shooter to plead guilty to terrorism charges

Suspected subway shooter Frank James is escorted by the FBI and NYPD officers after being arrested on April 13, 2020 in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski via Getty Images

Frank James, the man accused of carrying out a subway shooting in April, will plead guilty to terrorism and firearms charges in connection to the attack, according to a letter filed by his lawyers on Wednesday.

The big picture: James initially pleaded not guilty to one count of terrorism and one count of discharging a firearm during the assault but now "wishes to schedule a guilty plea," the letter said. The mass shooting in Brooklyn injured at least 23 people and led to a 30-hour manhunt.

Details: The New York Police City Department said James, 63, fired his handgun at least 33 times on the crowded subway platform. No one was killed in the incident.

After a federal grand jury upgraded the indictment, James now faces 10 counts of terrorism — one for each of the 10 people shot in the attack — as well as the firearms charge.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to a maximum punishment of life in prison.

James' attorney did not immediately respond to an Axios' request for comment.

What's next: A federal judge has scheduled a change-of-plea hearing for Jan. 3, the New York Times reports.