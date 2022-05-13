Alleged Brooklyn subway shooter pleads not guilty

Frank James, the man accused of carrying out a subway shooting in Brooklyn last month that injured at least 23 people, pleaded not guilty to terrorism and weapons charges during his arraignment Friday, according the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

Driving the news: If James is convicted, he could face a maximum punishment of life in prison.

Background: James, 62, who was arrested on April 13 following a 30-hour manhunt, allegedly opened fire on a crowded subway platform a day earlier, according to the New York City Police Department. No one was killed in the incident.

Details: Mia Eisner-Grynberg, James’ lawyer, didn’t seek a bail release in court Friday. She also refrained from commenting following James’ plea, according to Reuters.