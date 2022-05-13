Skip to main content
May 13, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Alleged Brooklyn subway shooter pleads not guilty

Noah Garfinkel
Frank James
Frank James is led by police after being arrested for his connection to the mass shooting at the 36th St. subway station, April 13, New York City. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Frank James, the man accused of carrying out a subway shooting in Brooklyn last month that injured at least 23 people, pleaded not guilty to terrorism and weapons charges during his arraignment Friday, according the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

Driving the news: If James is convicted, he could face a maximum punishment of life in prison.

Background: James, 62, who was arrested on April 13 following a 30-hour manhunt, allegedly opened fire on a crowded subway platform a day earlier, according to the New York City Police Department. No one was killed in the incident.

Details: Mia Eisner-Grynberg, James’ lawyer, didn’t seek a bail release in court Friday. She also refrained from commenting following James’ plea, according to Reuters.

  • The motive for the alleged attack remains unclear.
  • James is due back in court on July 25.

