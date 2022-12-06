Skip to main content
Argentina's vice president convicted in $1 billion fraud trial

Jacob Knutson
Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner speaking in La Plata in November 2022.

Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner speaking in La Plata in November 2022. Photo: Matías Baglietto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner was found guilty of fraud on Tuesday and was sentenced to six years in prison and received a lifetime ban from holding public office, AP reports.

Why it matters: The conviction stems from a corruption trial in which she was accused of embezzling $1 billion through public works projects during her tenure as president.

  • A three-judge panel found that Kirchner committed fraud but rejected prosecutors’ request that she also be charged with leading a criminal organization.
  • Kirchner, who has denied wrongdoing and has said she will appeal the conviction, will not face a prison sentence or the public office ban until the appeals are exhausted.

What they're saying: Speaking after the sentence was handed down, Kirchner called the court a "firing squad" and described herself as the victim of a "judicial mafia."

  • Her supporters have said they plan to stage a nationwide strike in response to the conviction, according to AP.

The big picture: Kirchner was president of Argentina for two terms between 2007 and 2015 before becoming vice president in 2019.

