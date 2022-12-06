Argentina's vice president convicted in $1 billion fraud trial

Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner was found guilty of fraud on Tuesday and was sentenced to six years in prison and received a lifetime ban from holding public office, AP reports.

Why it matters: The conviction stems from a corruption trial in which she was accused of embezzling $1 billion through public works projects during her tenure as president.

A three-judge panel found that Kirchner committed fraud but rejected prosecutors’ request that she also be charged with leading a criminal organization.

Kirchner, who has denied wrongdoing and has said she will appeal the conviction, will not face a prison sentence or the public office ban until the appeals are exhausted.

What they're saying: Speaking after the sentence was handed down, Kirchner called the court a "firing squad" and described herself as the victim of a "judicial mafia."

Her supporters have said they plan to stage a nationwide strike in response to the conviction, according to AP.

The big picture: Kirchner was president of Argentina for two terms between 2007 and 2015 before becoming vice president in 2019.

