Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner had a gun pointed at her as she greeted supporters outside her Buenos Aires home late Thursday in what some officials described as an "assassination attempt."

Details: President Alberto Fernández said in a national broadcast that the "homicide attempt" occurred when a "man pointed a firearm at her head and pulled the trigger," per AP, which reports that authorities have detained a suspect over the attack on Kirchner, who previously served as Argentina's president.

Video footage shared online shows Kirchner leave a vehicle and approach supporters when a man aims a handgun inches from her face.

She wasn't harmed in the incident and no shots were fired.

The big picture: Kirchner has been embroiled in a corruption case and supporters have been rallying outside her home since prosecutors last week requested a 12-year sentence, Reuters reports.

She's denies any wrongdoing, Axios' Dave Lawler notes.

What they're saying: Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa tweeted, "When hate and violence prevail over the debate of ideas, they destroy societies and generate situations like today's an assassination attempt."

