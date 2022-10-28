Arizona's near total ban on abortions won't be enforced until at least 2023 after the state's attorney general reached an agreement with Planned Parenthood, prompting the group to resume abortion services there Thursday, per Bloomberg Law.

Driving the news: Brittany Fonteno, who heads Planned Parenthood Arizona, said at a news conference that abortion services would restart at the group's clinics across the state following the agreement in response to an appeals court ruling earlier this month blocking the enforcement of a 158-year-old abortion ban

Context: The pre-statehood law prohibiting all abortions other than those necessary to save the life of the mother was blocked under Roe v Wade.

But after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe, a lower court last month granted Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich's request for it to be enforced again in the state — which also has a 15-week ban in the books.

What we're watching: The appeals court has requested that attorneys for both the Arizona attorney general's office and Planned Parenthood file their legal briefs in the appeal by Nov. 17.

Health providers in Arizona have filed a separate lawsuit seeking to allow the law enabling abortions in the state until 15 weeks to remain.

State of play: Brnovich has now agreed with abortion rights groups that Arizona officials won't enforce the 1864 law "until at least 45 days after a final ruling in the original case," AP reports.

A decision in the case is likely to be appealed in the Arizona Supreme Court, so a final decision is unlikely until well into next year, AP notes.

What they're saying: "We are still on a long an uncertain path to restoring the fundamental right to abortion in Arizona and making this essential healthcare truly accessible and equitable for all people, Fonteno said.