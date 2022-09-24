White House rips Arizona court's "backwards" decision on abortion ban

The White House on Saturday ripped an Arizona court decision reinstating a near-total ban on abortion that dates to 1864.

Driving the news: "The potential consequences of this ruling are catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

A Pima County judge ruled Friday that the ban, which predates Arizona's statehood, will go into effect.

The law stipulates a two- to five-year prison sentence for anyone who helps someone obtain an abortion. A longstanding injunction had blocked its enforcement.

Catch up fast: Abortion providers in Arizona temporarily halted services after the Supreme Court's ruling overturning the landmark precedent in Roe v. Wade, but many recently resumed them.

The court's decision Friday came as a 15-week abortion ban, which state lawmakers recently passed and Gov. Doug Ducey signed into law, was set to take effect on Saturday.

Planned Parenthood Arizona argued that more permissive laws that state lawmakers had adopted should go into effect instead of the 1864 ban. The abortion rights group has since alluded to a potential appeal of the ruling.

What they’re saying: Jean-Pierre said the court's decision would jeopardize the health and safety of Arizonans.