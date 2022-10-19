Rep. Liz Cheney during a hearing earlier this month of the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Tuesday called her House Jan. 6 select committee work "probably the most important thing I've ever done professionally" and said the panel would "shortly" subpoena former President Trump.

What she's saying: "I'm very proud of the work that we've done and of my fellow members of that committee," said the panel's vice chair at a Harvard University event, calling their work investigating the U.S. Capitol riot "absolutely crucial for the functioning of our democracy going forward."

State of play: The Jan. 6 panel last week unanimously voted to issue a subpoena for Trump to testify under oath about the insurrection.

Trump, a central figure in the investigation, has declined to say whether he'll testify and has repeatedly criticized the panel over its investigation.

The big picture: Cheney's public criticism of the former president has made her a pariah in the Republican Party and she lost an August primary for her re-election attempt to a Trump-backed candidate.

