Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said her work on the Jan. 6 committee is "the most important thing" she's done in her career, according to a new interview with the New York Times.

The big picture: During the eighth public hearing on Thursday night, the committee will walk through all of former President Donald Trump's actions on Jan. 6, 2021 as rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

As vice chair of the committee, Cheney is set to play a key role, especially after Committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Thompson will deliver his opening statements for the hearing remotely.

The goal of the committee and subsequent hearings, Cheney said, were to convince people "how dangerous [Trump] is and how unfit for office he is."

What she's saying: "I believe this is the most important thing I’ve ever done professionally and maybe the most important thing I ever do," Cheney told the New York Times.

"As a country, we’re at a moment where we really do have to step back from the abyss and it’s not totally clear to me that we’re going to," Cheney said. "The forces that want to drag us over the edge are strong and fighting. But we have to."

More details: Cheney said she sees parallels between former Vice President Mike Pence's evacuation from the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and her father former Vice President Dick Cheney's evacuation to an underground bunker on Sept. 11, 2001.