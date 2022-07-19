Skip to main content
Jan. 6 committee chair Bennie Thompson tests positive for COVID

Erin Doherty
U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Chair of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, delivers remarks.
Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) delivers remarks during the Jan. 6 hearing on July 12. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chair of the Jan. 6 select committee, tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Tuesday.

Driving the news: Thompson's positive COVID test will not impact the schedule of the Jan. 6 prime-time hearing planned for Thursday, the panel said.

  • "While Chairman Thompson is disappointed with his COVID diagnosis, he has instructed the Select Committee to proceed with Thursday evening's hearing," the Jan. 6 committee said in a statement.
  • "Committee members and staff wish the Chairman a speedy recovery."

What he's saying: "I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, and I am experiencing mild symptoms," Thompson said in a statement.

  • "Gratefully, I am fully vaccinated and boosted. I am continuing to follow CDC guidelines and will be isolating for the next several days. My office remains fully operational for MS-02 constituents," he said.

