2 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Jan. 6 committee chair Bennie Thompson tests positive for COVID
Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chair of the Jan. 6 select committee, tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Tuesday.
Driving the news: Thompson's positive COVID test will not impact the schedule of the Jan. 6 prime-time hearing planned for Thursday, the panel said.
- "While Chairman Thompson is disappointed with his COVID diagnosis, he has instructed the Select Committee to proceed with Thursday evening's hearing," the Jan. 6 committee said in a statement.
- "Committee members and staff wish the Chairman a speedy recovery."
What he's saying: "I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, and I am experiencing mild symptoms," Thompson said in a statement.
- "Gratefully, I am fully vaccinated and boosted. I am continuing to follow CDC guidelines and will be isolating for the next several days. My office remains fully operational for MS-02 constituents," he said.
Go deeper... Former Trump national security official to testify in-person at Jan. 6 hearing