Jan. 6 committee chair Bennie Thompson tests positive for COVID

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chair of the Jan. 6 select committee, tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Tuesday.

Driving the news: Thompson's positive COVID test will not impact the schedule of the Jan. 6 prime-time hearing planned for Thursday, the panel said.

"While Chairman Thompson is disappointed with his COVID diagnosis, he has instructed the Select Committee to proceed with Thursday evening's hearing," the Jan. 6 committee said in a statement.

"Committee members and staff wish the Chairman a speedy recovery."

What he's saying: "I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, and I am experiencing mild symptoms," Thompson said in a statement.

"Gratefully, I am fully vaccinated and boosted. I am continuing to follow CDC guidelines and will be isolating for the next several days. My office remains fully operational for MS-02 constituents," he said.

