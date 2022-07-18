Jan. 6 committee to make case for Trump crimes

The House Jan. 6 committee's prime-time hearing later this week will include none-too-subtle signals to the Justice Department about possible illegal activity by President Trump, congressional sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: The committee is continuing its laser focus on Trump and anything he may have done to encourage or prolong the attack on the Capitol. It has assembled a mountain of transcripts and other evidence that could be used in federal prosecutions.

Hearing 8 — Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, and possibly the summer finale — is aimed at showing Trump was derelict in his duty as commander-in-chief by not calling off the mob during the attack, and even fanning the flames.

The committee will try to make the case that Trump wanted to overturn the election by any means necessary.

Committee members previewed the theme on Sunday shows.

The big picture: The Justice Department recently expanded its investigation into the Jan. 6 attack, targeting some of Trump’s allies in Washington and around the country, AP reports.

But prosecutors haven't indicated whether they'll bring a case against Trump.

What we're hearing: Look for the committee to continue its strategy of detailing events through the testimony of people who are or were Trump allies.

What we're watching: This is the committee's last scheduled hearing. A final report is aimed for this fall. But committee members say evidence continues to come in and say future hearings are possible.

What's next: In one emerging line of inquiry, the committee on Friday announced a subpoena for United States Secret Service records.

"The Select Committee has been informed that the USSS erased text messages from January 5 and 6, 2021 as part of a 'device-replacement program,'" Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) wrote to Secret Service director James Murray (who announced July 7 that he'll be retiring July 30).

The letter quotes a Secret Service statement saying it "began to reset its mobile phones to factory settings as part of a pre-planned, three-month system migration. In that process, data resident on some phones was lost."

In a statement Thursday in response to a finding by the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General, the Secret Service said: "The insinuation that the Secret Service maliciously deleted text messages following a request is false."

Go deeper: See the committee's 2-page letter to the Secret Service