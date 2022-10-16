Kinzinger: Trump required by law to testify before Jan. 6 committee

Former President Donald Trump will be required by law to testify before the Jan. 6 committee when he is called to do so, committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.

Driving the news: The Jan. 6 committee on Thursday unanimously voted to issue a subpoena to Trump during their last hearing before the midterms.

Jan. 6 committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said Thursday the subpoena would be issued "as soon as we get the paperwork."

Trump on Friday issued a 14-page letter addressed to Thompson in which he recapped critiques of the committee, but didn't say whether or not he would testify before it.

What they're saying: "He's required by law to come in, and he can ramble and push back all he wants. That's the requirement for a congressional subpoena to come in," Kinzinger said on Sunday.

Asked by host George Stephanopoulos if the Justice Department should hold Trump in criminal contempt if he refuses to come in to testify, Kinzinger replied, "that's a bridge we cross if we have to get there."

"Look, he's made it clear he has nothing to hide — is what he says — so he should come in on the day we ask him to come in to. If he pushes off beyond that we'll figure out what to do next."

The big picture: Former Trump adviser Steven Bannon was convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress this summer over his refusal to comply with a subpoena issued by the Jan. 6 select committee.

Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro was indicted on two counts of contempt of Congress in June over his refusal to comply with subpoenas from the Jan. 6 committee. His trial is set to begin in November.

