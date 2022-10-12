Smithsonian returns 29 Benin bronzes to Nigeria

Abba Isa Tijani (left), a Nigerian professor of museology and anthropology, with the Smithsonian's Lonnie Bunch at a Benin Bronzes repatriation ceremony at the National Museum of African Art in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Shannon Finney/Getty Images

The Smithsonian's National Museum of African Art held a ceremony Tuesday to mark the return of 29 Benin bronzes that were stolen during a British raid on Benin City in Nigeria in 1897.

The big picture: Global anti-racism protests sparked by the 2020 murder of George Floyd renewed calls to return relics that were looted during the colonial era. Benin bronzes have become a focal point of this drive, as more Western cultural institutions move to give back previously plundered artifacts.

Screenshot: Lonnie Bunch/Smithsonian/Twitter

Of note: Tuesday's ceremony transferring ownership of the Benin bronzes to the National Commission for Museums and Monuments in Nigeria follows similar ones in Europe last year — with Paris' Quai Branly Museum among those returning bronzes.

Now, the "Smithsonian — the largest museum system of its kind in the world — hopes to inspire other museums to follow suit," the Washington Post notes.

Details: The ceremony was held in conjunction with the National Gallery of Art, which returned the Benin bronze from its collection, per a statement from the Smithsonian.

"The return of these Benin Bronzes is the first return under the Smithsonian’s new ethical returns policy announced this spring," the statement noted.

"This policy authorizes Smithsonian museums to return collections to the community of origin based on ethical considerations."

What they're saying: "By returning the artefacts, these institutions are together writing new pages in history," said Lai Mohammed, Nigeria's minister of information and culture, in a statement.

"Their brave decision to return the timeless artworks is worth emulating."

What we're watching: The Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History has a collection of 20 Benin bronzes.