California launches abortion website in bid to fortify information access

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced Tuesday that the state has launched a website to help people both inside and outside of the state access information about abortions, their legal rights and where to find providers.

Why it matters: The launch comes on the heels of Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-S.C.) proposal of a bill that would ban abortion nationally after 15 weeks.

Details: The website, which Newsom said will not collect personal information about visitors, will serve as a hub for people coming to California for an abortion.

It provides information on how to pay for services and financial assistance, access wellness and emotional support and travel to the state for reproductive care.

The site includes an interactive Find a Provider tool.

Information is available in Spanish and will be translated into additional languages, according to Newsom.

What they're saying: "Abortion is legal, safe and accessible here in California – whether or not you live here, know that we have your back," Newsom said in a statement.

"As Republican states continue rolling back fundamental civil rights and even try to prevent people from accessing information online or crossing state lines for care, you’re welcome here in California and we’ll continue to fight like hell for you."

The big picture: Abortion misinformation has surged in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, especially in Spanish-speaking communities.