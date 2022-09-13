Lindsey Graham to propose new national abortion restrictions bill

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) will announce an updated bill on national abortion restrictions Tuesday.

Driving the news: That's according to an email from Graham's office on Monday night saying he will hold a press conference on the introduction of the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act with anti-abortion leaders.

Graham has previously introduced bills that sought to ban abortions nationally from 20 weeks. But the new measure is expected to call for a ban from 15 weeks, per the Washington Post. Representatives for Graham did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment on the matter.

The big picture: Graham's plan comes less than two months out from the midterm elections, with abortion expected to be an important issue for voters following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

Republican candidates across the U.S. have moved to disappear hardline anti-abortion stances they took during their primaries, particularly in battleground states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Colorado, Arizona and North Carolina.

Thought bubble, via Axios' Andrew Solender: Graham's bill is designed to present Republicans as being more mainstream on abortion by pushing a partial ban over either a full ban or what they characterize as Democrats' "abortion on-demand" position.

