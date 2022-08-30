Goalposts moving on broadband competition

Most Americans can choose among several providers of home internet service, but that competition masks their much more limited options for true high-speed connections, advocates say.

The big picture: Home internet connections became even more essential during the pandemic, but there's still wide disagreement among trade groups, consumer advocates and government agencies about the extent of competition in the broadband market.

State of play: According to the most recent data from the Federal Communications Commission, more than 97% of Americans currently have access to home internet service from three or more providers at speeds of 25/3 Mbps. (The first number represents download speed, and the second is for upload.)

That speed is the FCC's current benchmark for broadband internet service. But there's growing consensus that it is not fast enough to meet today's digital demands.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel wants to raise the standard to 100/20 Mbps.

According to the FCC's data, nearly 30% of Americans now have access to three or more providers at speeds of 100/10 Mbps, and almost 40% can buy service at that speed from two companies.

Of note: The FCC's figures include satellite internet and fixed wireless service providers.

Those options have historically been the choice of last resort in difficult-to-serve rural locations. They have a reputation for occasional sluggishness and unreliability, although the technology is changing.

The FCC's data shows that only about 56% of Americans have access to a wired home internet connection — fiber, cable or ADSL (which uses copper telephone wires) — from two or more providers at speeds of 25/3 Mbps.

Only 11% of Americans have three or more options for a wired connection at that speed.

What they're saying: "Even three is really not sufficient," Angie Kronenberg, chief advocate and general counsel for competitive network trade group INCOMPAS, told Axios. "You typically need four or more in order for there to be really robust competition, where you see the companies really competing against each other on price, on customer service."

You cannot say there is nationwide competition in every household for broadband," Jonathan Schwantes, senior policy counsel for Consumer Reports, told Axios. "It's just not true." A Consumer Reports survey in 2021 found that 26% of Americans said they had one choice for a wired home internet connection, 32% said there were two providers, and 16% said they had three options.

The survey also found the cost of home internet decreases based on the number of providers.

The median cost of broadband service was $75 per month for Americans who say they have only one choice of provider, while those with four or more options pay a median of $67 per month, according to the study.

The other side: Trade associations for telecom and cable companies say competition has increased in the broadband industry as companies have invested billions into their networks.

Cable trade group NCTA pointed to FCC data that shows that the percentage of Americans who can buy service from multiple providers at speeds of 100/10 Mbps nearly tripled between 2016 and 2020.

USTelecom, another trade association, says prices have declined, speeds have increased and companies are continuing to invest in their networks — all hallmarks of a competitive industry.

"As we ramp up our deployment schedule to include tens of millions of more households with fiber, competition will be in parallel increasing as we do so," USTelecom president Jonathan Spalter told Axios.

Between the lines: Improvements in technology are making fixed wireless, which delivers a high-speed connection to the home using wireless networks, more of a competitive threat.

Verizon and T-Mobile are offering 5G home internet service as an alternative to a wired connection, while newer entrants like Starry are also offering fixed wireless as their main product.

The wireless companies added about 815,000 subscribers in this year's second quarter, while the largest cable companies lost subscribers, according to a report from Leichtman Research Group.

Meanwhile, SpaceX satellite internet service Starlink promises internet service in rural parts of the country at far greater speeds than in previous generations of satellite internet.

But the FCC questioned whether the service can deliver those speeds and denied the company nearly $900 million in funding to build out service to rural America.

"I view wireless and satellite as potential opportunities, but they do have constraints," Kronenberg, of INCOMPAS, told Axios. "Whether or not they can really compete head to head against cable, who's going to offer higher speeds and the fiber to the home providers, who can definitely offer higher speeds — I think it's a big question mark."

What's next: The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act provides $42.5 billion in funding to build internet networks at speeds of 100/20 Mbps.