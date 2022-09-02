The word "competition" has a different meaning in Washington and other centers of regulation around the globe than it does in Silicon Valley.

How it works: The same actions that industry leaders see as part of the natural process of business competition — acquiring startups, keeping customers inside their existing ecosystems and trying to dominate new platforms — sound alarm bells to regulators and legislators.

In Washington today, experts tell Axios, leaders often start from the assumption that "big is bad." They view the size of today's tech giants — the vast number of customers, the outsize revenue and profits, and products' timeshare and mindshare — as a problem in itself.

“We cannot stand by and do nothing while digital giants…gobble up more businesses, gobble up bigger and bigger slices of our economy. This is our moment right now," Sen. Amy Klobuchar, sponsor of a bill that would ban large tech companies for favoring their own services, said in July.

But within the industry, companies like Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft and Google don't see their size as a problem or a sign that competition has vanished. They view their vast scale as a resource that gives them access to talent, a comprehensive ability to tackle problems like content moderation, and freedom to take risks on new technologies — all weapons in the competition they wage with one another.

To solve the problems they believe tech's massive scale has created — including user surveillance, the spread of misinformation, gig-economy labor abuses and more — the industry's D.C. critics have turned in part to the U.S.'s hoary antitrust laws.

They are the most potent tool our system gives federal authorities to shape business behavior. Their chief goal is to protect competition and correct "market failures."

But today's tech's antitrust battles have also become a proxy war for conflicts over privacy, political censorship, protecting minors and many other complaints about tech giants' practices.

This is something new in the world of antitrust. From the 1970s until recently, competition policy in the U.S. primarily focused on keeping consumer prices low and ensuring big companies did not keep monopoly status by illegal means.

The Biden administration's Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission aim to shift the terms of the competition debate.

The argument goes that if more tech companies were competing on issues like privacy and moderation, consumers would be better served, and antitrust is one means of using power to control digital platforms.

Both the FTC and the DOJ have made re-evaluating competition law for the digital age major priorities, filing lawsuits against companies for acquisitions and examining Big Tech companies' practices and deals with other companies.

Meanwhile, Europe and other countries — where antitrust traditions look very different from the U.S. — are pushing forward aggressively with competition rules, lawsuits and fines.

One big area where lawmakers and tech executives speak a different language is acquisitions.

Bipartisan lawmakers in both the House and the Senate have held investigations and introduce bills aimed at improving competition by, among other things, barring mergers and acquisitions for tech companies above a certain size.

Industry advocates say that would kill today's startup world and quash innovation.

What they're saying: "For a long time, I think we all looked at the tech industry as a force of good so it didn't get touched. And now we're dealing with the problems," Matt Kent, a competition policy advocate at activist group Public Citizen, told Axios.

"[Our perspective] is we're moving into a new age of antitrust," Kent said. "Antitrust is not a single solution to a problem, but it often can achieve many different policy aims by bringing fairness and an open market that is cognizant of the changing structure of the economy."

The other side: "People, particularly on Capitol Hill, have said, 'We don't want to have to prove that these companies did anything wrong. We're just going to skip that step, and write new laws to effectively punish them without having to first prove they were guilty," Bruce Hoffman, former head of the FTC's Bureau of Competition, who is now a partner at Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton, told Axios.

Hoffman argues that legislative approach opens "a huge fundamental gap" both with the Silicon Valley perspective and more traditional views of antitrust.

The gap separates, on the one hand, "people who are saying, 'A big company might be violating the antitrust laws, but let's first figure out if they're actually violating the laws,'" Hoffman said. "And other people are saying, 'Look how big they are. We've got to do something about it.'"

What's next: D.C.'s effort to rewrite the rules of tech competition faces two tests in coming months.