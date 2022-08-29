It's a banner year for insurgent House candidates: 2022 is posting the second-highest number of primary losses for House members since 1948.

Why it matters: Rising populism is weakening the shield of incumbency.

Driving the news: Reps. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) and Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) both lost their primaries on Tuesday.

As is often the case in redistricting years, the two Democrats were the victims of shifting district lines that pitted Maloney against a colleague and forced Jones to abandon his district.

By the numbers: To date, in this cycle, 14 House incumbents have failed to secure their party’s nomination.

2020 saw the most successful primary challenges in a non-redistricting year since 1974, suggesting this is part of a trend, not a one-off.

The big picture: The only year since the 1940s that saw more House primary losses than 2022 was 1992, when 19 incumbents lost renomination, according to data from Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball.

Many factors contributed to that 1992 record: A presidential election that swept Bill Clinton to power. Redistricting. The House Bank scandal. And lingering political impacts of recession.

Data: Axios research; Table: Simran Parwani/Axios.

Between the lines: Aside from redistricting, the bulk of this year's losses can be attributed to two major clashes: