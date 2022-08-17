Liz Cheney loses Wyoming primary

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Tuesday lost in a primary election she was widely expected to lose after becoming a top target of former President Trump.

Why it matters: Trump has made ousting the 10 House Republicans who voted for impeachment one of his top priorities of the cycle – and Cheney, the vice chair of the Jan. 6 select committee, was enemy number one.

Editor’s note: This article has been corrected to note that Harriet Hagerman won the primary. An earlier version incorrectly said Cheney won.