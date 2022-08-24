Rep. Jerry Nadler defeats Rep. Carolyn Maloney in N.Y. House primary

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday defeated Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) in the Democratic primary for New York's 12th U.S. House district, according to the AP.

Why it matters: The result marks the end of Maloney's three-decade-long congressional career, which culminated in her chairmanship of the powerful House Oversight Committee.

The backdrop: Maloney and Nadler, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, were drawn into a single House district by a court-appointed mapmaker after a judge rejected the New York state legislature's maps as a Democratic gerrymander.

The race for the upper Manhattan district garnered national attention due to the showdown between two senior House Democrats.

Also running was attorney Suraj Patel, who has challenged Maloney twice in the past and, at 38, hoped his youth would propel him to victory over his two septuagenarian rivals.

By the numbers: Maloney's loss marks at least 13 incumbents who have lost their primaries this cycle, the result of years-long political realignments in both parties.

What's next: Nadler is all but guaranteed to be reelected in November – the 12th district voted for President Biden in 2020 by over 70 points.