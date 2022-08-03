Rep. Haley Stevens defeats progressive Rep. Andy Levin in Michigan primary

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens was declared the victor by the Associated Press in Michigan's closely watched 11th District primary outside Detroit against fellow incumbent Rep. Andy Levin, further illustrating progressive Democrats' vulnerability.

Why it matters: Stevens' victory follows a pattern this year of more moderate candidates beating progressives in Democratic congressional primaries almost two-thirds of the time.

Catch up quick: The race pitted two incumbents against each other because the state redrew its legislative boundaries. The new 11th District is more diverse and solidly Democratic.

The race also tested Democrats' support for Israel — a PAC started by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee spent more than $4 million to help Stevens, The Washington Post reports.

Of note: Levin's loss snaps a decades-long run in office for his family's political dynasty, which includes his father Sandy, a longtime Congressman, and uncle Carl, the late former U.S. senator.