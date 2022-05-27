Biden-endorsed moderate Rep. Schrader loses to liberal challenger

Moderate Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.) lost his primary to progressive challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner, the Associated Press reported on Friday.

Why it matters: Schrader is the only House Democrat to lose reelection to a non-incumbent so far this cycle. He was one of just a small handful of Democrats endorsed by President Biden.

Rep. Shontel Brown (D-Ohio), the only other House Democrat Biden has endorsed so far this year, easily dispatched progressive foe Nina Turner earlier this month.

Go deeper: The contest was a clear clash between a progressive and one of the House Democratic Caucus's most centrist members.

The big picture: McLeod-Skinner's win was a progressive victory in an otherwise mixed election week for the left.

In Pennsylvania, Senate candidate John Fetterman and House candidate Summer Lee, a democratic socialist, defeated their more moderate opponents.

But progressives also lost House primaries to establishment-backed opponents in Kentucky and North Carolina.

What's next: McLeod-Skinner will have a race on her hands — Oregon's 5th district, which includes areas south of Portland, voted for Biden by only around 9 points in 2020.