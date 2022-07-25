Big Tech stocks on tap to swing markets

Data: Yahoo! Finance; Chart: Nicki Camberg/Axios

Watch out for Big Tech's earnings starting tomorrow as those reports will help drive markets this week.

Why it matters: Collective earnings and revenue from Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet and Facebook parent Meta have boosted the entire market since the start of the pandemic, MarketWatch notes.

Slowdowns — which several of the companies have already warned about — could drag down investor sentiment and the market as a whole.

By the numbers: Together, the five companies control 23% of the S&P 500’s market cap, according to Dow Jones Market Data Group.