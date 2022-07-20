13 House members voted against same-sex marriage — then to protect it

Data: U.S. House of Representatives Office of the Clerk; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Seventeen current U.S. House members — including Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) and Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) — voted just 26 years ago to define marriage as between one man and one woman and allow states to refuse to recognize same-sex marriages.

Why it matters: Thirteen of those members have since changed their positions — voting Tuesday to repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and enshrine marriage equality into federal law. Solid Democratic support for marriage equality — much less bipartisan support — is a remarkably recent phenomenon.

By the numbers: In 1996, 118 out of 198 House Democrats voted in favor of DOMA, along with 224 out of 234 Republicans.

Just one Republican — openly gay former Rep. Steve Gunderson (R-Wis.) — voted against the bill, while nine others did not vote.

Eleven of those Democrats are still in Congress and voted to repeal the 1996 bill on Tuesday.

Two Republicans still serving changed their 1996 positions and voted to codify same-sex marriage rights: Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) and Ken Calvert (R-Calif.).

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) did not vote in 1996 and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) voted present at the time. Rep. Frank Lucas (R-Okla.) did not vote on Tuesday but voted for the 1996 bill.

The big picture: The striking shift in Congress reflects the broader trend of Americans overwhelmingly supporting same-sex marriage, especially since the 2015 Supreme Court ruling legalizing it nationwide.

In 1996, only 27% of Americans thought same-sex marriages should be legal, compared to 71% of Americans today, according to Gallup.

Between the lines: The provisions of the Defense of Marriage Act have already been overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.