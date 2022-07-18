House moves to protect marriage equality after Roe decision

Congress will consider legislation this week to repeal the Defense of Marriage Act, lawmakers announced Monday.

Why it matters: The bill is part of Congress’s legislative response to the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson last month overturning the landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade.

Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas signaled in a concurring opinion in the Dobbs case that rulings on marriage equality, LGBTQ+ rights and contraception could be at risk, spurring Democrats to act.

Last week, the House passed a bill to codify Roe, and they are also considering legislation this week to codify access to contraception.

Driving the news: A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced the “Respect for Marriage Act,” which would repeal DOMA and require federal recognition for same-sex and interracial marriages.

It would also require states to recognize those marriages if they were valid in the states they were performed.

The tangible effect of the law would be to preserve state and federal benefits for these marriages if the courts opened the door for legislation prohibiting them.

The bill was introduced by a group of top House and Senate Democrats, as well as Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine).

The state of play: The bill is set to be considered by the House Rules Committee on Monday, according to a schedule sent to House offices, slating it for a vote on the floor this week.

“I look forward to bringing it to the Floor for a vote this week,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said in a statement.

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) told Axios last week that, when the legislation reaches the Senate, it will be a top priority for him.

But despite the bill having bipartisan support from the outset, it’s unclear whether it will garner the GOP votes needed to bypass a filibuster: More than 20 GOP senators declined to stake out positions on the issue in interviews with Axios.

What they’re saying: DOMA was rendered inert by the Supreme Court’s ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges in 2015, but lawmakers say taking the law off the books altogether is a necessary post-Roe move.