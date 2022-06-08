House passes package of gun control bills

The House on Wednesday voted 223-204 to pass a package of gun control bills that were introduced in the wake of the deadly shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

Driving the news: The omnibus legislation was dubbed the "Protecting Our Kids Act" and is unlikely to get 60 votes to break a filibuster in the Senate.

The bills would raise the legal purchasing age for semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21 and ban the import, sale, manufacture, transfer or possession of large-capacity magazines, among other provisions.

It would also establish requirements to regulate the storage of firearms on residential premises and create criminal penalties for violations.

What to watch: With the House action all but certain to fail in the Senate, a bipartisan group of senators is instead focused on crafting a gun control deal that can pass the chamber — even if it means compromising, Axios' Alayna Treene reports.

"We know we're not going to get everything we want," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Tuesday.

"I'm encouraging my Democratic colleagues to keep talking, to see if Republicans will work with us to ... help stop gun violence," he added.

