House passes package of gun control bills
The House on Wednesday voted 223-204 to pass a package of gun control bills that were introduced in the wake of the deadly shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.
Driving the news: The omnibus legislation was dubbed the "Protecting Our Kids Act" and is unlikely to get 60 votes to break a filibuster in the Senate.
- The bills would raise the legal purchasing age for semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21 and ban the import, sale, manufacture, transfer or possession of large-capacity magazines, among other provisions.
- It would also establish requirements to regulate the storage of firearms on residential premises and create criminal penalties for violations.
What to watch: With the House action all but certain to fail in the Senate, a bipartisan group of senators is instead focused on crafting a gun control deal that can pass the chamber — even if it means compromising, Axios' Alayna Treene reports.
- "We know we're not going to get everything we want," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Tuesday.
- "I'm encouraging my Democratic colleagues to keep talking, to see if Republicans will work with us to ... help stop gun violence," he added.
